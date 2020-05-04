PlayStation is one of the biggest console brands in the market. Sony has not yet revealed the PS5 trailer, but we should be hoping to get the PS5 design shown by June. Sony usually releases their console during November it may be as a result of the Christmas holiday since parents will want to get a console for their children.

Sony confirmed the PS5 will be able to output up to 4K at 120 fps, this means you will need a 4K 120Hz monitor or television to be able to output 120 fps. 4k displays have 4 times more resolutions than a 1080p display. Will the PS5 be able to play AAA games at 4K 120 fps?

the PS5 should be able to run "Fortnite" at 120 fps. The Ipad Pro is able to run Fortnite at 120 fps having more fps than PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the Nintendo Switch runs "Fortnite" at 30 fps.

The PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X are mostly played on a TV, a TV that will be able to display 4K 120Hz is rare and very expensive. So is it worth having 4K 120 fps on console? Yes, console gamers have complained of being capped at 60 fps. A 4K 120Hz monitor costs $1000 upward.

In this article we are going to talk about four things you need to enjoy your PS5 to the fullest.

4. Extra SSD

According to Sony the PS5 is going to have 825GB, but is 825GB enough for the PS5? Most likely no, on the PS4 Call Of Duty Warzone size is more than 100GB.

When the PS3 launched it hard 60GB storage and later produced stocks of more than 300GB. So we should be expecting the PS5 to then increase the storage size or you can get extra external SSD. A 1TB external SSD will cost around $50 to $100. According to Forbes, Microsoft partnered with Seagate to create external storage for the Xbox Series X.

3. 3D Headphone

3D audio is a significant feature for the PS5, with a 3D headset you can hear sounds as if you were there. If you play Battle Royale or Shooters, it can help you locate your enemies even faster knowing which direction the sound is coming from. This is a vital feature that Sony has added to the PS5.

To use this feature, you will need a 3D Headset. An excellent 3D headphone will cost from $200 to $500, so if you are ready to get the PS5, you should also be thinking of getting a 3D Headphone to enjoy this feature.

2. 4K television or monitor

The PS5 should look good on a 1080p display, but if you want to get the most out of the PS5, you will need a 4K 60Hz or 4K 120Hz monitor or television. Sony claims that the PS5 will be able to output 4K 120fps and 8K at 60 fps. So getting a 4K 120Hz display might not be a bad idea. A 4K 60Hz monitor can cost $200 upwards.

1. HDR television or monitor

The PS5 will support HDR, in order for you to get the most out of this feature you will need an HDR television or a monitor.

HDR which stands for high dynamics range helps to show a more realistic image; with more contracts, colors, and brightness. An HDR monitor will cost more than $400.