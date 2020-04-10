"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have recently entered the final weeks of Chapter 2, Season 2 and are waiting for the conclusion of the season. The ongoing season was released on February 20 and it has brought some big things to the game, such as new Mythic weapons, bosses and henchmen, and gameplay changes. The gold-themed season is scheduled to end in late April and it seems that Epic Games is slowly preparing players for a season-ending event.

With the release of the v12.30 patch on Tuesday, March 31, data miners have found a lot of new files that hint at a season-ending event.

However, a Reddit user has recently found even more information regarding a possible event, and it turns out that the Loot Lake Vault can be seen on the current island. It is going to be interesting to see what the game developer has prepared for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players at the end of the season as an old place might come back to the island.

The Vault could appear on the new island

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players remember Loot Lake, which was a central area on the Chapter 1 map. This area had gone through numerous changes throughout the first 10 seasons and it has also been a center of a couple of events, including "The End" event which completely destroyed the entire map.

"The Unvaulting" event, which happened at the end of Season 8, was another major event that took place at Loot Lake, and players had a chance to enter the Vault during it.

Reddit user Koooooomar has recently shared his discovery of a Loot Lake Vault which can be seen on the TVs at The Rig and The Shark. At the moment, no one knows what exactly is going to happen, but many players believe that there is another vault on the island, and it could be located under The Agency.

Just like Loot Lake in Chapter 1, The Agency is positioned in the center of the island, and it has also been included in the storyline as Midas resides in it.

With the release of the Chapter 2, Season 2 trailer, Epic Games has hinted that the storyline of the current "Fortnite Battle Royale" season would be linked to the previous storyline, and bringing the Vault back would be amazing. Furthermore, players have found Doomsday hatches around the Agency, which further supports the theory that a vault is under this area.

Season-ending event

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players haven't gotten a season-ending event in nearly half a year. The last event was "The End" which happened in October 2019, and for some reason, Epic Games did not release a live season-ending event at the end of the first season of Chapter 2. This is most likely going to change in the current season and we can expect the event to happen in the final week of the season.