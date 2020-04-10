Infinity Ward and Activision have done a fantastic job with the latest release of a "Call of Duty" video game. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released in October 2019, and half a year later, it is one of the most popular Video Games all around the globe. While the core game has achieved a lot of success, the addition of the Warzone mode, which came out on March 10, was a big reason for the popularity of the game.

Unfortunately, both the Warzone mode and the paid version of the video game have their issues, and those issues are the main complaints players have.

On April 8, Activision released Season 3 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," bringing a new Battle Pass to the game, as well as a lot of other new content, gameplay changes, and more. However, it turns out that vehicles in the Warzone mode have been buffed with the latest patch, which is something many players are disappointed with.

Warzone vehicles are now even stronger

It is not a secret that "Call of Duty: Warzone" is not a perfectly balanced video game. However, considering that it has been out for only one month, there is no doubt that Infinity Ward will release balance changes and fix other problems with the game in the future.

However, one weird thing about the game is the fact that vehicles are overpowered and there is not much players can do to stop them. The community has complained about this issue, asking the video game developer to nerf vehicles, but to no avail.

The latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch brought numerous changes to the game, and one of them buffed vehicles. Raven Software’s Creative Director Amos Hodge has revealed that Trophy Systems can now be attached to vehicles.

"The time out length on them is way too short in my opinion. But I have a feeling that may change in the future," Hodge has added to his tweet.

Trophy Systems in #Warzone can be attached to vehicles now. The time out length on them is way to short in my opinion. But I have a feeling that may change in the future. — Amos Hodge (@wendellwobble) April 10, 2020

Before the update, "Call of Duty" players would simply throw a Trophy System in an area to protect themselves and their allies from enemy explosives.

Now, these can be attached to vehicles, which basically means that vehicles are almost immune to explosive damage. Furthermore, if the duration of the immunity is extended in one of the future updates, this change will become an even bigger problem.

More issues with vehicles

Many "Call of Duty: Warzone" players have reported an issue where a vehicle would kill them through a wall. While hiding in a building is usually a good strategy against vehicles, the game sometimes glitches and players who are hiding inside take fatal damage from vehicles. The community is hoping that Infinity Ward fixes this game-breaking bug and makes vehicles more balanced in every game mode.