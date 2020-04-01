Epic Games has released the third big update in Chapter 2 - Season 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, March 31. The season began on February 20 and it seems that the game developer has decided to release bi-weekly major updates for it. In the first season of the new chapter, Epic Games released just a couple of major updates, despite it lasting for more than four months and being the longest season in the "Fortnite" history.

The Tuesday patch was big as it has brought several new things to the popular video game.

Furthermore, it has added a lot of new files to the game data, including files related to the upcoming event, so we know some things that will be released in the future. However, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has also released several gameplay changes with the v12.30 update, including a massive chang to the aiming system.

Aiming has been drastically changed with the last update

Ever since cross-platform play was released to "Fortnite Battle Royale," there have been numerous complaints about certain advantages of controllers over keyboard and mouse, and the other way around.

As revolutionary as crossplay is, forcing it on players was definitely a bad idea. It used to be completely optional, but right now, console players are forced to play against PC players, even if they don't want it.

While keyboard and mouse are generally considered superior to a controller, there are certain things that a controller does better. Beside aim assist, which has been another controversial topic in the "Fortnite Battle Royale" community, controller players used to benefit from much better aim mechanics.

For example, bloom, recoil, and flinching were all much more forgiving than they were for mouse users. However, that has changed in the latest update.

Recoil and Bloom are finally the same on Mouse & Keyboard as it is on Controller... pic.twitter.com/5jhhvARrk1 — bhronos (@bhronosFN) March 31, 2020

As you can see in the video by Twitter user bhronosFN, there has been a massive change applied to "Fortnite Battle Royale" aiming.

Before the update, mouse users would have a much worse bloom and recoil would also be much stronger. Some of them would even switch to a controller during a fight to benefit from more accurate shooting.

Deadpool event is coming soon

Deadpool is the secret/special skin of the current "Fortnite Battle Royale" Battle Pass and it seems that its release is going to be big. The character will most likely be playable after Friday, April 3, and Epic Games will have a special event for it. As data miners have already revealed, the Yacht, which is currently occupied by Meowscles and henchmen, is going to be turned into Deadpool's yacht.

There will also be a Deadpool-themed Battle Bus, Deadpool's Dual Pistols, and much more new content.