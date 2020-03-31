Chapter 2 - Season 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," released on February 20, has brought some massive changes to the game. Besides numerous gameplay changes, Epic Games also released several new locations on the map, and these new locations have non-playable characters that drop amazing loot. There are five new locations, including the Yacht and the Agency, and all of them have certain Battle Pass characters as bosses.

Even before the season was officially released, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator teased players with a secret Battle Pass skin which was shown in the Battle Pass overview video.

Players were surprised to see that Deadpool was the secret skin, and just like every other secret skin, he was not available at the start of the season. However, this character will soon be playable in the game, and Epic Games is going to make it even more special by releasing a Deadpool in-game event.

The event will be big

Shortly after the v12.30 patch was released, "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miners have found a lot of interesting files in the game data. These files show us the upcoming content and it turns out that the "Fortnite" developer will release a special event for Deadpool's release.

The character is not currently available in the game, but he should be released on Friday, April 3, when players get a new set of Deadpool challenges. The release of the new outfit will be big as there will be a special event for it.

Data miners have revealed that the Yacht is going to be turned into Deadpool's yacht. At the moment, it is unknown how this is going to work exactly as the Yacht is Meowscles' domain and he is the boss at this place.

There are theories that Meowscles will be replaced by Deadpool, and players will have to take him down in order to obtain the special loot.

Besides the new place on the map, Deadpool's Hand Cannons will be released to the game. This weapon is similar to Dual Pistols as it uses Medium Ammo and deals 21 damage to players.

Every boss in the game has their special weapon, and Deadpool might drop his pistols after players eliminate him. It is important to note that this is just a theory, and we will have to wait and see what exactly happens.

The event release

Considering that Epic Games releases new Deadpool challenges every Friday, we can expect the event to be released on April 3. However, it is unknown what is going to happen with Meowscles and his Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle if the new character takes the yacht over. The event would most likely be in the game for a limited time, or possibly until the end of the season.

The current season is set to end on Thursday, April 30, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the final weeks of it.