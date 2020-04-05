"Call of Duty: Warzone" is still a relatively new video game. Released on March 10, the game has become one of the most popular gaming titles all around the world, with more than 30 million players in total only 10 days after it was released. Activision and Infinity Ward have done a great job with the game and they have also released several big updates for it, such as Solo mode, and there is no doubt that it could become the most popular battle royale game if it keeps being developed.

Considering that the game is not even a month old, many players are still learning everything about it.

One of the most important things to know is what guns are the best in the game, and while this also comes down to a personal preference, it's not a secret that some guns are much better than the others in terms of stats. Most recent research shows what assault rifles are the best when it comes to fastest time to take an enemy down.

The fastest assault rifle in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

Some weapons in "Call of Duty: Warzone" are capable of taking enemies down in just a moment, such as sniper rifles.

However, assault rifles are definitely the most popular weapon class due to their versatility and power. Assault rifles can be used from different ranges and they are relatively easy to use, which makes them a perfect choice for everyone.

Reddit user Sorangkun has recently posted a detailed breakdown of assault rifles, showing their details stats and other information, such as recoil patterns, attachments, and more.

The Reddit user has tested every assault rifle against an enemy with three armor plates and he damaged the enemy with a body shot. Surprisingly, the M4, which is the most popular assault rifle in "Call of Duty: Warzone," did not rank in top three in time-to-kill category. According to the research done by this "Call of Duty" player, FN FAL takes the least time to eliminate and enemy, and here are the full results:

FN FAL (480 ms)

AK-47 (535 ms / 5.45 ammunition = 522 ms)

ODEN (552 ms)

RAM-7 (544 ms)

M4A1 (576 ms)

Kilo 141 (616 ms)

Grau 5.56 (640 ms)

M13 (650 ms) S

CAR (700 ms)

FR 5.56 (834 ms)

While this list doesn't have to mean that the FN FAL is the best weapon in its class, it certanly is good to know that it can shred enemy armor into pieces very quicky.

The M4 will most likely remain the most popular weapon as it doesn't require much skill to use, yet it also doesn't give players any huge advantage.

Changes might come soon

Activision has announced that Season 3 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" will be released on Wednesday, April 8. We can expect the Warzone mode to be affected by this massive update as well, so it will not be surprising if Infinity Ward tweaks weapons to change their stats and make them more balanced.