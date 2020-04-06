"Call of Duty: Warzone" is currently one of the most popular Video Games in the entire world. Released on March 10 by Activision, this game has managed to get more than 30 million players in less than two weeks after its release. Infinity Ward has done a fantastic job developing it and releasing new content for it, which has made it even more popular, and players are hoping that the game will stay entertaining for many years to come.

Unfortunately, as fun as "Call of Duty: Warzone" is, it has numerous bugs players have to deal with.

Furthermore, cheating is a big issue, but it seems that the game developer is going to take strict actions against cheaters. Players are hoping that Infinity Ward also does something about game-breaking glitches as there are several of them in the game right now. The latest one affects players who are close to the gas, and it can give players an unfair advantage over their enemies.

The latest glitch makes the game unfair

"Call of Duty: Warzone" players have to be constantly on the move as the match progresses.

Just like every other battle royale game, Warzone uses a mechanic that forces players to move and prevents them from camping. In this game, the mechanic is called the gas and it has been a subject of controversy several times by now. The first problems with the gas appeared when players found out they could stay in the gas forever and win games easily, but now players can gain another advantage from the gas.

Reddit user Arman276 has recently reported a game-breaking issue with the gas in "Call of Duty: Warzone." The player has posted a video showing his obscured vision while being close to the gas. Playing close to the edge of the safe zone is a strategy many players utilize, but there is a big problem with it right now. In the video posted by the player, it is clear that his vision was obscured and he could not see the enemy due to the gas.

He fired a few blind shots at the enemy, but he missed all of them.

It is important to note that the player was not in the gas, yet he could not see the enemy that was shooting at him and his team. What makes this bug much worse is the fact that the enemy was also near the gas, yet was not affected by it and had a clear vision. Reddit user named Gnarkillo has reported the same issue and it is clear that Infinity Ward will have to do something about it.

Bug fix

Activision has revealed that Season 3 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is coming on Wednesday, April 8. This update will most likely add new content to both the Multiplayer mode and Warzone, and players are expecting that multiple bugs will be fixed with it.

It is not a secret that many players are dealing with bugs in both modes, and hopefully, bug fixes will be released soon.