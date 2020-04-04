Activision and Infinity Ward have done a fantastic job with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" so far. The video game, which was released in October 2019, is one of the most popular games in the series, and it has received a lot of updates in the last few months. The game has also had two seasons so far, and each season had its own Battle Pass with unique cosmetic items and other goodies players could earn through the progression system.

Season 3 of the popular video game is just around the corner and many players are looking forward to it.

Considering that each season brings a lot of new things to the game, including new maps, weapons, and a new Battle Pass, the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" community is expecting big things from the next season as well. Activision has revealed that the new season is just around the corner as it starts next week.

Season 3 is coming very soon

Season 2 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has recently entered its final week and players have just a few days to level up their Battle Pass and earn valuable rewards from it.

It is important to note that players cannot level up their Battle Pass from a season that has ended, and considering that the second season ends next week, players have a limited time to rank up and get rewards. Furthermore, Activision and Infinity Ward give players 10 free Battle Pass tiers for logging into the game before April 5 at 11 PM Pacific Time.

Activision has revealed that Season 3 of the popular video game is coming on Wednesday, April 8.

While this doesn't come as a surprise, many players are excited and cannot wait to see what the new season brings. Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have revealed more details about the new season, but we might get some leaks very soon.

As you can see in the tweet above, the video game publisher used the Warzone hashtag as well.

While this may not have to mean much, since both Multiplayer and Warzone mode are used for Battle Pass progression, it may indicate that new content is coming to the popular free-to-play game as well. Activision and Infinity Ward are most likely going to keep releasing new content for this mode as it could become one of the most popular games ever.

Free access Multiplayer weekend

While "Call of Duty: Warzone" is free to play, the Multiplayer mode is not. However, the good news is that Activision has released a free access Multiplayer weekend, allowing players to try the Multiplayer mode out before the new season starts.

This mode can be accessed through Warzone and it will be active from April 3 to April 6. Giving players a free Multiplayer access for a limited time is a smart move by Activision as it may boost sales of both the core game and Season 3 Battle Pass.