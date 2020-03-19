As soon as “Fortnite: Battle Royale’s” downtime began for its v12.20 update, dataminers were quick enough to leak its contents to it playerbase. Now that most of the new and upcoming cosmetics and items have been spilled, players are beginning to stumble upon several bugs and glitches that went live alongside the new patch. One of these include an area on the map that allows players to harvest an unlimited amount of building materials.

An infinite mat glitch in ‘Fortnite’

Reddit user u/JasonDiple was just one of the “Fortnite” players who noticed the glitch where he claims that there’s an “infinite supply of metal near Frenzy Farm.” In the video that he posted, the glitched area is on the gas station where it can be observed that his character was able to harvest metal without completely destroying the gas pump.

A well-known glitch seeker – Orange Guy – also took notice of the new “Fortnite” glitch. Per his recent YouTube upload, players will have to make their way to said gas station between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks. Once you landed on that spot, begin pickaxing the gas pump to get an unlimited supply of metal. He added that if you begin noticing that you’re only getting one material per hit, simply miss the circle to begin collecting five mats again.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has yet to address this emerging issue.

In the meantime, why not pay a visit to max out your metal mats.

Jump off the Choppa minus the fall damage

In another video, Orange also showed how to replicate a no fall damage glitch using the recently introduced Choppa. To perform the glitch, players will have to bring the vehicle to any zipline and park it under. The next step is a bit tricky as it requires to enter the Choppa and then get on the zipline straight after.

The glitch has been activated if there’s already a purple effect on the player’s skin. They can now safely jump out from the Choppa at any height and land without taking any fall damage.

Consumables leaked

Back to things getting leaked in “Fortnite,” dataminer known as FireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) took to Twitter to reveal a heap of yet to be released Consumables that were added in the v12.20 patch. Some may well seem to be rehashed, though a lot of them are new and their effects are still a mystery:

Apple Sun

Apple

Banana

Cabbage

Coconut

Corn

Pepper

Shield Mushroom

Slurp Mushroom

Apples, Coconuts, and Mushrooms are in the game for quite a while now as they are known to grant “Fortnite” players five healing for every use.

He previously leaked Deadpool’s Week 5 and 6 Challenges that would reward “Fortnite” players with some merc with a mouth-themed items. FireMonkey also got Week 7, though the challenges were tagged as redacted. Further, he explained that the challenges for that week will be having two sets.