The PlayStation 5 is shaping up to be quite the dream machine especially following the recent in-depth analysis panel held by Sony. Every feature the new console had to offer was greatly illuminated upon including the graphic processing, SSD memory, ray tracing, and above all else: backward compatibility for PS4 titles. However, there was something quite sketchy about that last feature that raised concerns by many PlayStation enthusiasts.

Particularly, the idea of running an entire library of PlayStation classics ranging from the latest generation all the way back to the first generation was not properly confirmed, though Sony did clarify that the PS5 would work with a majority of PlayStation 4 titles.

Now it seems a source has come out claiming that the PS5 backward compatibility might not support games across the PS3, PS2, and PS1 eras.

A laughing matter

The source in question is Jason Schreier, a journalist who works for Kotaku. Schreier had claimed via Twitter that he had been in talks with many people who knew about the PS1 - PS3 compatibility rumors and had "all laugh at the idea," though their replies to the questions are currently speculative at best.

"I’ve asked a few folks in the know about the PS1-PS3 rumors and while nobody could guarantee they weren’t true (most people aren’t briefed on every single detail of the console), they did all laugh at the idea," he tweeted.

"Seems like nonsense to me."

I’ve asked a few folks in the know about the PS1-PS3 rumors and while nobody could guarantee they weren’t true (most people aren’t briefed on every single detail of the console), they did all laugh at the idea. Seems like nonsense to me — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 18, 2020

Given that it's still too early to draw a conclusion and that Schreier had added that these sources lacked detailed information, his tweet should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, it's still worrying that Sony is being very vague with the PS5's backward compatibility feature, especially at this point. Microsoft, on the other hand, has been more transparent with their Xbox Series X console's backward compatibility, claiming while it won't work with every Xbox One title, it will be compatible with the majority of the Xbox 360 and original Xbox libraries.

This along with the graphical power difference that leaves the PS5's performance behind its competitor the Xbox Series X puts the former at a disadvantage in the upcoming generation.

Ironically, it would also be a stark contrast to the previous generation whereas Sony's PlayStation 4 was leading the market due to having more graphical power.

Sony hasn't sold a PS console with backward compatibility since the PlayStation 3; a console that has been since discontinued in 2017. If the PS5 does indeed lack PS1 - PS3 compatibility, it would definitely swing the market in Microsoft's favor. That's something Sony can't afford especially given that there's an overwhelming emphasis placed upon backward compatibility as the industry prepares for this coming generation.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to be released sometime late this year.