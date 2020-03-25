YouTube’s top man PewDiePie has just uploaded a new video where he revealed a project that he’s been working on alongside a mobile gaming gear company. This new device will give mobile (and PC) players immersive gameplay as if they’re in the heat of the battle. It’s even compatible with games like “Fortnite,” “PUBG,” “Apex Legends,” and “Doom.”

The Arkade Blaster

The product – dubbed the Arkade Blaster – was unveiled by Pewds during his March 24 upload where according to him “takes mobile gaming to the next level.” In the video, he just attached his mobile phone to space gun-looking peripheral, switched it on, and he’s good to go.

Further, he explained that wherever the player aims “it aims in the game.” Pewds went on claiming that the Arkade Blaster makes players better at the game they’re on adding that it gives them an advantage over their opponents.

Arkade’s Indiegogo page claims that their Blaster has “quick response times, agile and heart-pounding 360-degree gameplay” on FPS games. The device also has a cross-platform capability allowing players to play games across multiple platforms (PC, Android, and iOS). Its “high-precision gyroscope” allows for an immersive and “lethal point and shoot action.” It even has a button that allows players/content creators to livestream their games via either YouTube or Twitch.

Compatible with ‘Fortnite,’ ‘PUBG,’ and ‘Apex Legends’

PewDiePie also demonstrated how the Arkade Blaster works. He tried it on games such as “Modern Combat 5,” “Shadowgun ” and even “Fortnite: Battle Royale” to which he made The company also made a list on their website the games that are compatible with the Blaster:

“Apex Legends”

“Call of Duty”

“Counter Strike”

“DOOM Eternal”

“ Fortnite

“Into the Dead”

“Modern Combat 5”

“Overwatch”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

“Rainbow Six”

“Roblox”

“Rules of Survival”

“Shadowgun”

“Sniper Fury”

“Unkilled”

It’s yet to be discovered what other games can be played using this new controller.

At the end of the reveal, PewDiePie expressed his delight working with the company (Arkade) adding that it’s been really cool to see the product come to life. Arkade, on the other hand, stated that the project would not be possible without the Swede YouTuber’s participation as he suggested on the Blaster’s 3D printed prototypes and on the product’s button layouts.

Pretty steep

There’s a bit of a downside here – the Arkade Blaster will not come cheap as it was posted on Indiegogo that the price will be at $99.

However, the startup is offering what they call an “Early Bird” perk where Arkade will be trimming it down to $75. It will also arrive in three variants: the standard black and blue colorway, the so-called Demonic Blaster, and the PewDiePie Blaster.

For mobile and PC gamers who are interested in trying this out, the Arkade Blaster is only going to be available until April 24.