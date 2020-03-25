Capcom's upcoming "Resident Evil 3" Remake is on track to infect the Xbox One, PS4, and PC next month, but it seems these platforms aren't the only ones the reimagined survival horror game is planned for. According to a leak, the Nintendo Switch could also receive a port for the upcoming game.

Datamining for leaks

The rumor was the result of some RE fans datamining the demo for the game that's currently available. What was unearthed from the deep dive into the demo's code was a list of prompts and in-menu text containing a notification about the auto-save feature.

Each line of text read, “This game has an autosave feature, please do not turn off your (insert console name) when the icon is displayed.” Of course, the Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions were included in the list but they were joined by a Nintendo Switch version.

This was followed up with another list pertaining to the online stores for each platform. Each line of text read, "Go to (insert store name)?" And of course, included among the stores listed is the eShop. Although the texts clearly point to a potential RE3R port arriving on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop, Capcom hasn't confirmed anything as reporting this.

Therefore, it all should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Speculative at best

Many fans want to believe the idea that RE3R is coming to the Nintendo Switch and that wouldn't be a bad idea considering how much demand the franchise has garnered on the portable console. In fact, RE3R would mark the ninth title in the franchise to be ported over to the Nintendo Switch; preceded by 'Resident Evil: HD Remake,' 'Resident Evil 0: HD Remake,' 'Resident Evil 4', 'Resident Evil 5,' 'Resident Evil 6,' 'Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version,' and 'Resident Evil: Revelations Collection.'

However, the potential for such a port rests on Capcom and it could very well be unlikely at best.

For one, there isn't any proof that the Nintendo Switch can support the RE engine, the same technology that 'Resident Evil 2: Remake' is built on. Speaking of which, Capcom opting to prioritize RE3R over RE2R for the portable console seems too odd of a choice even if the former could potentially become the bigger earner of the two.

The best RE game to date

The original RE3 continues the story of Jill Valentine who was one of two leads in the first RE game.

The game follows her as she tries to escape the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City similar to fellow S.T.A.R.S member Leon Kennedy in RE2. Much like its predecessor, the game remake to RE3 will take full advantage of modern graphical technology courtesy of the RE engine. RE3R is scheduled to be released for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC on April 3.