"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is already one of the most popular Video Games in the series, despite being released five months ago, in October 2019. Infinity Ward and Activision have made the game very successful in terms of sales, revenue, and content, and players are currently enjoying its second season and the new Warzone mode. The game developer will keep releasing new content and we can expect at least three more seasons to come out, so there is no doubt that the game will become even more successful.

On March 10, the development team released "Call of Duty: Warzone," which attracted millions of players in its first few hours. However, the game mode has several glitches that need to be fixed. One of the newest bugs causes a creepy black hole to appear instead of an enemy. Hopefully, Infinity Ward will get to fixing this glitch soon and, considering that a new update will most likely come out in a few days, the fix may be included in it.

The black hole visual glitch

Reddit user Survilus recently shared a video of a creepy "Call of Duty: Warzone" glitch that occurred to him.

A couple of other users engaged in the conversation, saying that they have encountered the same issue in the game. This visual game-breaking glitch simply ruins the gameplay and it is impossible to take enemies down with it.

The "Call of Duty: Warzone" player shared the video of him getting eliminated by an enemy, but the enemy was almost impossible to be seen. Just a second before the enemy took the player down, a black hole appeared on his screen, making it impossible to see the enemy or anything else.

In just a few moments, Survilus' screen was all black as the enemy ran to him and eliminated him.

One of the Reddit users suggested that increasing the render resolution could fix this issue, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Considering that this glitch makes the video game nearly impossible to play, at least in terms of combat, we can expect Infinity Ward to put it on top of their priority list and release a fix for it soon.

Another reboot of a 'Call of Duty' game is coming

In other news, it appears that Activision is going to release a reboot of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." This video game was originally released in 2009 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC, but it seems that it will be rebooted, possibly in late 2020. Data miners have hinted at this for a while now and on top of that, a Korean rating website has added this game to their list. However, the website has only listed a campaign of this "Call of Duty" game, which made many players wonder whether Activision will only release this mode or everything will be included in the package.