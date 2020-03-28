"Fortnite Battle Royale" players have been getting more content in the second season of the new chapter. In the first season of Chapter 1, Epic Games has completely changed the frequency of video game updates, and despite that season being the longest one in "Fortnite" history, it did not get many updates. Throughout the period of more than four months, players have received just a few new items and sometimes a month would pass between the updates.

Fortunately, Chapter 2 - Season 2 is different as the video game developer has been releasing bi-weekly updates in it, along with several hotfixes.

The bad side of more frequent updates, however, is that they bring a few bugs with them almost everytime. "Fortnite" players have recently found out two game-breaking glitches, including one that gives players infinite wins, and popular YouTuber Lazarbeam has made a video about them.

The glitches have to be fixed soon as they ruin gameplay

Whenever a new "Fortnite Battle Royale" comes out, YouTuber Glitch King posts a video with new glitches. At this point, it is clear that Epic Games should start working on public test servers as almost every update brings an annoying bug.

While some of the bugs are not serious at all, they could definitely be avoided by letting players play new patches before they go live on public servers.

Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott has used two glitches from Glitch King in his most recent video, demonstrating how broken they are. The popular YouTuber has shared the glitch which gives players invisiblity and one that lets them get infinite victories without much effort.

Players are hoping that Epic Games is going to fix these glitches soon as they completely ruin gameplay. “This is so broken that you are going to see some stuff vaulted, I’m sure of it,” Lazarbeam stated, before revealing how to replicate the ridiculous bugs.

As you can see in the video above, the invisibility glitch requires the Cardboard box item and it can be done by aiming and crouching at the right time.

The glitch makes player's model disappear, allowing them to get easy eliminations against their enemies. The helicopter and the Grappler are required for the infinite victory glitch, and it can also be done very easily. Players need to get into a helicopter and go as high as possible, then switch to a side of it and use the Grappler on the vehicle. By doing this, the helicopter will pass the game's skybox and won't take damage from other players in the lobby.

The next update

Epic Games will most likely release another "Fortnite Battle Royale" update soon. The new update update should come out on Tuesday, March 31, and we are hoping that it will fix some of the biggest problems with the game.