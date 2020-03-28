Activision and Infinity Ward have recently released another patch for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The patch, which was originally scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 24, had been postponed by a few days. However, the video game developer has pushed it out recently, implementing several changes to the regular version of the game, as well as the Warzone mode.

The video game developer has used the most recent update to add some interesting files to the game data, and these files have been recovered by data miners.

It turns out that a new "Call of Duty" title is going to be another remaster, but players are wondering if it's going to have only a Campaign more or something more. The latest patch has added artwork for the next video game in the series, which is pretty much a confirmation that the game will be released. However, it may come out sooner than players expect it!

Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode leak

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was one of the fan-favorite Video Games in the series. Originally released in November 2009, the game was available on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it has become one of the most successful shooter with games with over 22 million copies sold as of 2013.

Players have loved its Campaign mode as well as Multiplayer, and many of them are looking forward to the remastered version of the game.

However, the data mine suggests that only the Campaign mode of the game may be released. Reddit user MrEarthboundFan has shared the image found in the game data which has the iconic "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" art with "Campaign Remastered" written over it. Infinity Ward has developed this game, so it makes sense that the same developer would develop the remaster of the game.

IT'S HAPPENING 🚨



Artwork for Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign Remastered has been found after the latest Modern Warfare update. pic.twitter.com/iefJo9NuuD — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) March 27, 2020

The Campaign mode of this video game was very popular and its storyline was amazing. However, it was also quite controversial, especially the "No Russian" mission where players participate in an airport mass shooting.

This level was optional in the original release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and we can expect it to be optional in the remastered version as well.

Okami13 and TheGamingRevolution believe that the new game could come out on Monday, March 30!

Multiplayer mode

So far, only the Campaign mode of the popular video game was leaked and there hasn't been much talk about the Multiplayer mode. Popular "Call of Duty" leaker Okami13 claims that some of the Multiplayer maps from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" will come to the current installment of the game. This means that, if Infinity Ward and Activision release both Multiplayer and Campaign modes with the remaster, the more popular mode will most likely be different and it won't be a direct remaster of the original mode.