Epic Games has turned "Fortnite Battle Royale" into one of the most popular and most profitable Video Games of all time. The video game has had 250 million players as of March 2019 and its popularity has also made many players very popular and successful. Players who are incredibly skilled have gotten a great chance to make money while playing the game by participating in numerous tournaments.

Fortnite World Cup has been the biggest "Fortnite Battle Royale" competition so far as its prize pool was $30 million.

However, the video game developer has organized many other competitive events, such as Fortnite Competitive Series in Chapter 2 - Season 2, which has a prize pool of $5 million. Unfortunately, some players try to cheat their way to the top, and that is what happened in the first week of the competition. Epic Games has banned these cheaters and popular "Fortnite" players Tfue and Ninja have recently talked about it.

The cheating controversy

Two duo teams have been caught cheating in the first week of Fortnite Competitive Series in the NA-East region.

Slacks and Keyes have teamed up with Kreo and Bucke, their opponents, in order to gain an unfair advantage over their enemies. These two competing teams have been caught tagging each other to avoid Storm Surge in later stages of the game, which is something that helped them a lot and made them rank at the very top of the leaderboard. Fortunately, Epic Games has taken care of the problem by banning these four players for 60 days each.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who is the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer, has recently talked about the incident, saying how he is disappointed in the players who have been banned. Ninja also praised a few younger players, Mongraal and Benjyfishy, who are "too talented" and they don't need to cheat. However, the streamer has also talked about the inconsistencies in the banning process. FaZe Jarvis was banned for life for using an aimbot in casual lobbies, while the four players have been banned for 60 days despite ruining the competition.

Turner "Tfue" Tenney talked negatively about the people who believe that 60 days is too long. He clarified that it would have been too long if it was one game, but the players cheated in nine games, which is a serious offense. Tfue has also implied that the ban should have been even longer.

Ninja's donation to help those affected by the virus outbreak

In other news, Ninja has recently donated $150,000 to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. This is huge considering that the virus keeps spreading and many people are in danger, and the streamer hopes that other people will follow suit.