Epic Games surprised "Fortnite Battle Royale" players with the v12.10 update that was released March 3. The update was announced only six hours before it went live, and many players were excited about it and were wondering what it is going to add to the game. The patch came out at 4 AM Eastern Time, and after less than two hours, servers were back up and players could see all of the changes that have come with it.

Once again, Epic Games did not release patch notes for the "Fortnite Battle Royale" update.

Creative and Save the World have gotten patch notes but players had to find the changes in the player-versus-player mode on their own. It turns out that the video game developer has released plenty of changes to the game with the v12.10 patch, including changes to the map, the addition of a new item, bug fixes, and more.

Supply Llamas are back

Supply Llama has been one of the player-favorite items ever since it was originally added to the game back in Season 3. While this item does not drop any weapons, it is very useful for building materials and other items, such as Launch Pads, Shield Potions, and others.

The Supply Llama had been vaulted with the v12.00 update, although this was another change that hasn't been released in patch notes. No one could have found it for two weeks, and it was obvious that Epic Games had removed it from the game.

However, the latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update has brought Supply Llamas back. At the moment, it is unknown how many of them appear on the island in a single match.

Originally, there had been only three llamas in every match, but the video game developer has later increased the amount to five.

Proximity Mine has been added

Epic Games also added the Proximity Mine to "Fortnite Battle Royale." This item was first seen in the Battle Pass trailer, and it has made its way into the game only two weeks after the release of the new season. As the name indicates, this mine is thrown on the ground and activated when a player approaches it.

Proximity Mines drop in stacks of three and players can carry up to six of them in one inventory slot. They deal 50 damage, and once enemies hit by a mine, they will be marked and seen through walls for a brief time. This item is an interesting mix of a Grenade and a Damage Trap, and it will be interesting to see how the community will use it.

Bug fixes

The "Fortnite" developer released several bug fixes with the latest update as well. The XP gain not showing in the XP bar issue has been fixed and players will now correctly see their teammate arrows in Team Rumble. Furthermore, weak point hits will now register correctly for everyone, and the Flair Style of YOND3R skin is no longer locked.