"Call of Duty: Warzone" has a great opportunity to become one of the most popular Video Games in gaming history. Released on March 10, the video game has attracted more than 30 million players in less than two weeks after its release and is on pace to get to the 100-million-mark very soon. What makes this game so popular is not just its fun and amazing gameplay, but also the fact that it's a free-to-play game that is available on PC and both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While Activision and Infinity Ward have released a fantastic product, there is still room for improvement.

The game has numerous glitches and, considering that it's been out for only three weeks, we can expect the situation to get better. However, another big issue is hacking and cheating in the game, and it appears that the game developer hasn't done anything regarding this problem. One of the most recent exploits is a "god mode" exploit which gives players unlimited health and invincibility.

Players are ruining the game with the latest exploit

As fun as "Call of Duty: Warzone" is, it is hard to play it when there are so many cheaters in the game.

It feels like there is at least one cheater in every match, and that is something that is ruining the gameplay for players who want to play fair and get victories without using any exploits or cheats. The latest exploit gives players god mode, which means they cannot take damage from other players and they can easily get victories with no effort.

Twitter user Refusestolose recently shared a video of his squad encountering a player who was using the god mode exploit.

The video clearly shows the entire squad shooting at the enemy, but the enemy simply wouldn't go down. After fighting against the enemy for half a minute, Refusestolose tried to take the opponent down with a melee attack and an executioner move, but neither worked. The enemy then proceeded to take the entire squad down, which can be seen in the video below.

It doesn't seem that many "Call of Duty: Warzone" players were surprised by the video as a lot of them have been fighting against cheaters.

Cheating is a huge problem in the game

If Activision and Infinity Ward want the video game to become as popular as its main competitors, "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends," they will have to do something about the cheating. "Call of Duty: Warzone" has a lot of potential and it could be popular, for many years to come, if its developer makes the necessary changes.

Considering that many players, including popular content creators, have complained about cheaters in the game, we can expect Infinity Ward to take this problem seriously and do something about it.