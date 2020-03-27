"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has gained a lot of success and popularity in less than six months after its release. The video game was released in October 2019 and thanks to a good job by Infinity Ward and Activision, it has gained millions of players from all around the world. While the game has its issues and negative sides, it is very entertaining and fun, and its most recent updates have made it even better.

On March 10, Activision has released "Call of Duty: Warzone," which gained over 30 million players in less than two weeks.

It came in two versions, as an addition to the regular game and as a standalone game, and it is available as a free-to-play title on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will most likely keep getting millions of new players every week, especially considering that its developer is going to bring a lot of new content for it very soon. The latest leak has revealed more details about the upcoming content, including new game modes, and players are very excited about it.

New modes coming to the game

When "Call of Duty: Warzone" was first released, it only had the Trio game mode. Of course, players could play on their own by doing solo matchmaking with no fill option, but that would mean they'd have to play against other three-player teams, which would make things more difficult. Fortunately, Infinity Ward has added a Solo mode to the popular video game just one week after it was released.

According to popular "Call of Duty" leaker Senescallo, the video game developer is going to add more games modes soon. Just like "Fortnite Battle Royale," one of the main competitors of the game, "Call of Duty: Warzone" will have Duos and Squads/Quads game mode. In addition to them, Infinity Ward will also release several limited-time game modes which will have different rules than regular modes.

Three limited-time game modes have been leaked on Reddit so far.

The first LTM is High Action and it's the mode where the gas will be moving faster. Shotty Snipers is another limited-time game mode, and as its name reveals, there will only be sniper rifles and shotguns in this mode, and players will not be able to buy Loadout Drops, Dexerto notes. Finally, the One Shot LTM will enable one-shot takedowns. The leaker has also revealed that Realism and other battle royale modes will come to the game, but it's unknown if they will be available for a limited time.

Support-A-Creator program

Support-A-Creator program will come to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and it will work just like it works in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Players will be able to enter the name of the creator they support, and the creator will get a percentage of their purchases.

In "Fortnite," this percentage is five percent, which means that a creator gets one dollar for every 20 dollars their supporters spend on the game.