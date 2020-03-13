"Fortnite Battle Royale" has become one of the most popular Video Games in gaming history. The game was released in September 2017, and thanks to its unique mechanics and constant update, Epic Games' battle royale shooter has attracted over 250 million players in total. Chapter 2, which kicked off in October 2019, is different than the first chapter in terms of updates, but many players are still very much into the game.

Unfortunately, "Fortnite's" PvP mode has numerous issues, and some of them have yet to be addressed by the creator of the game.

Ever since cross-platform functionality was released, there have been many complaints about advantages and disadvantages of different gaming platforms. Recently, Epic Games has announced that legacy aim assist will be removed from the game, which has outraged the "Fortnite Battle Royale" community.

No more original aim assist

Aim assist for controller players has gone through many changes since "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released. Controller configuration in general has received a lot of changes, from custom key bindings to advanced sensitivity options and more.

However, controllers in "Fortnite" have become somewhat controversial ever since the cross-platform play was released for everyone. It became even worse after Epic Games forced crossplay and players could not opt out of it.

While keyboard and mouse users, who play mostly on a PC, have a massive advantage over controller players, they mostly complain about controller aim assist. This is because aim assist is mostly inconsistent and it sometimes gives controller players amazing accuracy without much effort.

Legacy settings have been controversial as well since they would give players a strong aim assist and allow them to quickly take their enemies down.

Unfortunately for controller players, legacy aim assist settings will be removed on March 13. At the moment, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players can still use them, but it's just a matter of time when Epic Games will completely remove them. The video game developer has clarified that players who use legacy controls will have their sensitivities automatically converted after the setting is removed.

The community is outraged

Controller players are outraged and don't want Epic Games to remove legacy controls. The Reddit post the game developer used as the announcement for this change was filled with negative comments, and many controller players believe that Epic Games is trying to help PC players.

The weirdest thing is that aim assist works differently on PC and a console. While it would be fair to remove certain settings only from the PC version of "Fortnite Battle Royale," it appears that the video game creator has no such intention.