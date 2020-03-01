Infinity Ward released the v1.15 patch for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" on February 25. This was a big patch that introduced several changes to the second season of the popular video game. The video game developer released patch notes revealing all the changes that have come with the update. However, it turns out that Infinity Ward changed a few more things that haven't been disclosed in patch notes.

The latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update made a couple of weapon balance changes but even more changes were discovered more recently.

Upon closer analysis, the community discovered even more tweaks to weapons, as well as a perk buff. It is not clear why Infinity Ward has not posted these adjustments in patch notes, but it could have been simply just a mistake on the developer's end. These changes are significant and they make a big difference, which makes the patch note exclusion even worse.

Striker 45 submachine gun has received a secret buff

Popular "Call of Duty" YouTuber TheXclusiveAce summarized all of the recent adjustments in his latest video, including the secret buff to Striker 45 submachine gun.

The February 25 update included a buff for this SMG which improved its range and aiming down sight speed. However, there was another buff to this weapon, one that was not disclosed by the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" developer.

The .45 ACP Hollow Point rounds attachment, which turns the submachine gun into a burst weapon that fires two rounds at once, got a significant boost in its damage. According to the calculations made by the YouTuber, this is how the weapon has been affected by the secret buff:

Stats before the patch

Damage to torso: 48-34-24

Shots to Kill: 3-5

Stats after the patch

Damage to torso: 50-35-25

Shots to Kill: 2-4

The stats above are for damage at different ranges but it is important to note that the weapon is capable of taking an enemy down with a single burst from close range.

Of course, it is necessary to aim at an enemy's upper torso to get a higher damage output. Additionally, it appears that limb damage and headshot damage has remained the same for this weapon.

Buff to Spotter perk

The Spotter perk has also been secretly buffed with the February 25 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update. This perk allows players to see enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls and mark them for their teammates.

Now, players are able to hack and take control of enemy equipment with this perk.

This is something Infinity Ward said would come in the first Season 2 update, but the development team has implemented it without mentioning it in patch notes. Hopefully, the game developer will do a better job of announcing big changes to the game. After all, these are drastic changes and the community should know about them, immediately, without finding them out a few days after the patch comes out.

Battle royale game mode

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are waiting for the Warzone, which is a leaked battle royale mode.

It will most likely be released in early March, possibly March 3, and many players are excited about it. The Multiplayer mode will not be played as much after this big update, but it will still remain by far the most popular "Call of Duty" game mode.

Activision brought the battle royale mode to "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII," but it was not as popular as its competitors. However, this will be the first time that an Infinity Ward-developed game gets this popular game mode, so it will be intresting to see how good it will be. The most amazing thing about the mode is that it will most likely get a free standalone version which will be available to all players around the world.

This means that the game could easily compete with some of the other popular battle royale games, such as "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends."

Activision and Infinity Ward haven't revealed anything about Warzone officially, but we can expect it to happen soon.