"Fortnite: Battle Royale" received a massive patch v12.20, on March 17, and it brought tons of new features along with it. Players now have the ability to traverse the map in a brand new flying-vehicle called the "Choppa" which has massive 1500 Health Points and can boost its speed like a Motorboat. Similar to the X-4 Stormwing, the new helicopter can fit five people at a time.

Aside from the officially revealed things, data miners managed to get a hold of the Week 5 and Week 6 challenges which were added into the game files after the latest update went live.

The next set of challenges is related to the muscular feline agent, Meowscles.

'Fortnite' Week 5 Meowscles' Mischief challenges

The new set of tasks was initially leaked, by FireMonkey on Twitter, soon after patch v12.20 was released. The data miner was also able to leak other outfits, bundles, and cosmetic items as well. Here's the list of all the new challenges coming to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" in the next two weeks:

Week 5 Challenges

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond (1)

Deal damage to players using Miniguns (400)

Kick a soccer ball 100 meters (100)

Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match (1)

Deal damage to Henchmen using Pickaxes (100)

Survive a fall at least 5 stories high (9)

Deal damage while using a Creepin Cardboard (200)

Consume fish to gain health or shields (400)

Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters (5)

Search Chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs (10)

Week 6 Challenges

Ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a Secret Passage in a single match (1)

Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals (1)

Block damage with a Decoy Grenade (100)

Destroy dog houses (3)

Eliminate opponents at the Yacht or Salty Springs (5)

Catch a weapon, a can, and a fish (1)

Deal damage to players while riding in a Choppa (200)

Search a chest within 10 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (10)

Deal damage to players using Assault Rifle (1000)

Search Chests at Frenzy Farm or Steamy Stacks (10)

It should be noted that Epic Games might decide to change these challenges before they are officially released in the game.

Week 5 and Week 6 Deadpool challenges

The data miner was also able to get his hands on the special Deadpool challenges of Week 5 and Week 6. Here are the next Deadpool challenges coming to "Fortnite":

Week 5

Find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn (1)

Embrace the rainbow by visiting the Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple steel bridges (1)

Week 6

Find Deadpool's marker (1)

Deface GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters (3)

On completing the Week 5 and Week 6 challenges, players will be rewarded with a Deadpool loading screen and a Deadpool wrap.