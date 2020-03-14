Activision released "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," the latest video game in the popular first-person shooter series, in October 2019. The video game has achieved a lot of success since its release, and it even ranked in the second place in 2019 revenue among premium games. Its developer, Infinity Ward, has done a great job with the game, and even though it had a lot of bugs, players enjoyed it.

We can expect Activision to release another video game in the "Call of Duty" series in 2020, according to Dexerto.

According to data miners and leakers, Activision has big plans for the upcoming "Call of Duty" games. This includes the remastered version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," which could be released in late 2020. Considering that this video game was one of the fan favorites, we can expect it to be a huge success.

The remastered version is coming soon

"Call of Duty" players are currently busy playing the Warzone, which is a newly released battle royale mode. This mode was released on March 10, and it has received mostly positive reviews so far.

This was the first battle royale mode in "Call of Duty" series developed by Infinity Ward, and it will most likely be more successful than the Blackout mode in "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII."

Leaker and YouTuber, TheGamingRevolution has provided "Call of Duty" players with a lot of useful information and leaks in the past. Recently, the leaker has shared some important information about the future of the gaming franchise.

The YouTuber claims that Activision will release the remastered version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." These claims have been supported by Okami, who is another "Call of Duty" leaker.

Okami has shared even more information about the upcoming remastered game, saying that the game announcement will most likely be made within two to three months. This means that we can expect Activision to announce the video game by June 2020 and that the game will most likely be released in late 2020.

Considering that most "Call of Duty" games come out in October or November, we can expect the next one to follow suit.

The future of the franchise

TheGamingRevolution has shared more information about other "Call of Duty" titles that will be released in the future. According to him, the 2020 title will be developed by Treyarch, while another game will come out in 2021.

What makes the 2021 title interesting is the fact that it is going to be a free-to-play title. Furthermore, the leaker has revealed that this video game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games. It appears that making Video Games free to play is going to be very profitable for Activision, so it makes sense for them to release another free game in the future.