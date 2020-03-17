Epic Games has released the second major "Fortnite Battle Royale" update of Chapter 2, Season 2 on Tuesday, March 17. The video game developer has added a lot of new content with this update, bringing a new vehicle to the game while also making several changes to the in-game island and gameplay. Unfortunately, the "Fortnite" creator has not released patch notes once again, so players had to find out the gameplay changes on their own.

The latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update has brought nerfs to several items in the game.

While it's clear that Epic Games wants to make the game more balanced, one of the items that was nerfed was the Harpoon Gun, and that is one change that doesn't make much sense. All in all, players are happy with the changes so far as some of them were necessary and implementing them will make the video game more balanced and fair.

Remote Explosives and Harpoon Gun nerf

Remote Explosives (C4) were brought back to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the release of Chapter 2, Season 2. This item was introduced to the game with the v3.30 patch back in Season 3 and has gone through many changes.

However, Epic Games had vaulted these explosives at the start of Season 6 and they had been in the vault until the v12.00 patch.

However, the item has once again been adjusted with the v12.20 update released on March 17. Explosion delay between each C4 explosive has been increased from 0.3 seconds to 0.5 seconds, making the item less powerful. While the explosion delay has been increased, it's still important to note that this item is one of the strongest items in the game, despite the nerf, and it is especially useful against structures.

The nerf was necessary and has made the Remote Explosives slightly weaker, but still powerful.

Unfortunately, the Harpoon Gun has been nerfed in the latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update as well. This item, which was introduced in early weeks of Chapter 2, Season 1, has been mostly used for getting items from fishing spots. Some players, especially competitive players, have used it in late-game situations to pull items, materials, and ammo, which is no longer possible to be done with this weapon.

On a positive side, this may be just a bug, and we will have to wait and see what Epic Games does about it.

The Mythic Grappler has received a nerf as well

The Grappler is one of the six Mythic items that have been introduced to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the new season. This is the only Mythic item in the game that is not a weapon, but many players choose it above other items because it's simply amazing. The Mythic Grappler, unlike its original version, has infinite charges, which is especially useful in late-game situations.

However, the item has been nerfed with the v12.20 update as Epic Games has added a slight delay to it.

This is another change that many players have asked for, and there is no doubt that the Grappler is now more balanced.