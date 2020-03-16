It's been less than a week since Infinity Ward and Activision have released the battle royale mode for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The game mode, called Warzone, has become an instant success, attracting over 15 million players from all around the world. Thanks to its rapid growth, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is officially the fastest-growing non-mobile video game of all time.

Even though the video game is still in its early stages, many players are competing to set world records in it. Recently, a small Twitch streamer and his squad have managed to set the world record for most kills in a "Call of Duty: Warzone" match.

The three-player squad has managed to take down half of the lobby, which is beyond impressive. Considering that the game is less than one week old, we can expect this record to be beaten soon.

The record is amazing

Lymax and his in-game partners have managed to eliminate 74 opposing players in just a single match, setting the new world record. Lymax himself had 31 kills after doing a 9,014 damage and achieving a 22,100 score. His partner SETZ finished the record-setting match with 26 kills, 8,779 damage done and a 22,810 score.

Finally, micka, who was the third player on the team, accounted for 16 kills, 6,265 damage, and a 14,650 score.

Lymax and micka are no strangers to "Call of Duty: Warzone" world records. These two players had another world record, which was 67 kills, on March 14, just four days after the game was released. That time, they teamed up with Mindfreak player Zepa, who had 25 kills. Micka had 22 kills in the previous record, while Lymax added 20.

Most kills by a single player

Besides the amazing 74-kill game by the aforementioned "Call of Duty: Warzone" team, another player has managed to set a world record for most kills by an individual. GaGOD, the Mixer streamer, has managed to take down 38 enemies in a single game. He did this while doing 9,695 damage and accumulating a 29,425 score.

Future records

It is important to note that we are still in the first week of "Call of Duty: Warzone." It will be interesting to see how these world records are going to change as we will most likely get more players who will break them and set the bar even higher.

However, Infinity Ward will also play a huge role in these records as future updates could affect them. Right now, players can rack up many kills by respawning through Gulag or buying respawns through Buy Stations. This may be changed in the future, which could prevent players from getting as many kills.

There is no doubt that the race for "Call of Duty: Warzone" world records will be interesting and more players will join it soon. It won't be surprising if we soon get an 80-kill game!