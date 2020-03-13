Activision and Infinity Ward have recently released a battle royale mode for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The new mode is called Warzone and it features 150 players fighting against each other with the goal to be the last man standing. The game mode has received mostly positive reviews so far, but it is not a secret that players have encountered some game-breaking issues with it.

Just like in other battle royale games, such as "Apex Legends" and "Fortnite Battle Royale," "Call of Duty: Warzone" has a safe area system.

This means that players are limited to certain areas in later stages of the game and that players who move outside of them will be penalized. Unfortunately, several players had abused the glitch which allowed them to stay outside of a safe area for an extended period, but Infinity Ward has quickly addressed it.

The glitch was breaking the game

Ever since the new game mode came out on March 10, over six million players have played it. Infinity Ward and Activision have released an entertaining game mode, which is also available to everyone.

However, the developer is still working on fixing some of the glitches in the game, such as the glitch which allowed players to stay in the gas permanently.

As "Call of Duty: Warzone" players already know, the gas damages players who stay inside of it and this is why they have to be constantly on the move. Reddit user MightyKonsti has shared an interesting glitch which allows players to get a huge advantage over their enemies by reviving each other in the gas.

This was a big issue considering that many players opted to abuse the glitch instead of fighting their way to the top spot.

The Reddit user found this glitch on the accident as he could not make his way outside the storm/gas. After he was knocked down by it, his friend revived him, shortly after being knocked down by gas too. MightlyKonsti then revived his teammate, after which they took turns reviving each other until they won the match.

"Actually we were quite in panic as this was our second endgame we were in, and when we looked up to the dam we couldn't see any way up, so in reflex, I said we needed to revive each other and so we found out about this abusable mechanic," clarified the Reddit user.

Infinity Ward has addressed the issue

Shortly after the Reddit post became popular, the "Call of Duty: Warzone" developer had addressed this game-breaking glitch. Infinity Ward rolled out a playlist update which also fixed the glitch.

Now, when players revive each other in the gas, their health does not fully regenerate anymore. Instead, they get around a quarter of their health bar back, which prevents the glitch from being abused.