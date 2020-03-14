Infinity Ward and Activision have recently released a battle royale mode for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The game mode, named Warzone, came out on March 10 as a free-to-play addition to the regular game. The community has had mostly positive reviews about the new multiplayer mode, even though it has had several game-breaking bugs.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are still exploring Warzone and figuring out the best ways to get a victory. There are many weapons, equipment, and perks available to players.

In this article, we will list down the best loadouts for the newly released "Call of Duty" mode. Since this is a battle royale mode, players cannot start a match with these loadouts. Instead, they will have to earn $6,000 in the game in order to buy a Loadout Drop Marker from a Buy Station.

Best general loadout for 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

Weapon #1 : M4A1

: M4A1 Weapon #2 : 725

: 725 Perks : Overkill, Tracker, EOD

: Overkill, Tracker, EOD Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

The best general loadout consists of the ever-reliable M4, which is considered one of the most consistent and versatile weapons in the current "Call of Duty" video game.

This weapon is capable of taking enemies down from both close and medium range.

While the M4 is decent at eliminating opponents from the close range, players should select a close-range weapon, such as a shotgun or a submachine gun, for their second weapon. The best choice in this situation would be the 725 shotgun. In addition to these two weapons, players should pick a frag and a flash grenade.

When it comes to perks, Overkill is required to carry two primary weapons, while EOD reduces explosive damage taken, and Tracker allows you to track enemies down.

Best long-range loadout

Weapon #1 : AX-50

: AX-50 Weapon #2 : 725

: 725 Perks : Overkill, Double Time, Tracker

: Overkill, Double Time, Tracker Lethal : Claymore

: Claymore Tactical: Decoy Grenade

The long-range loadout consists of the AX-50 sniper rifle and 725 shotgun. Double Time perk allows players faster running and crouching, while a Decoy Grenade can be used if there is an enemy nearby. Finally, players should use Claymore to protect their backs and guard entrances.

Best close-range loadout

Weapon #1 : MP5

: MP5 Weapon #2 : M4A1

: M4A1 Perks : Overkill, Double Time, Battle-Hardened

: Overkill, Double Time, Battle-Hardened Lethal : Molotov Cocktail

: Molotov Cocktail Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

When it comes to close-range fighting, the MP5 is an excellent choice for this situation. However, a player should always carry a weapon that is capable of taking enemies down from the medium range, and the M4 is once again a perfect choice.

Speaking of Perks, Battle-Hardened allows you to resist stunning effects, and Heartbeat Sensor will help you with keeping your eyes on the enemy. Finally, the Molotov Cocktail can save you from tough situations and allows you to quickly escape a fight.

Test your own loadouts

While these loadouts generally perform better than other ones, they may not work out well for you. At the end of the day, it all depends on your skill and how good you are with certain weapons. For example, the M4 assault rifle is one of the best and most consistent weapons in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," but some players simply don't like it.

It is also important to note that the battle royale mode is still fresh and there is no doubt that Infinity Ward will make some weapon balance changes in the future. Keep an eye for patch notes and check if your favorite weapon has been buffed or nerfed, and act accordingly.

Keep in mind that "Call of Duty: Warzone" loadouts need to be set up beforehand in the multiplayer menu. If this isn't done, players will be able to choose from default loadouts after they purchase a Loadout Drop Marker in the game.