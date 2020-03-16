"Call of Duty: Warzone," which is a battle royale mode for the latest shooter video game published by Activision, has gained a lot of popularity in a short period. Released on March 10 as a free-to-play game mode, Warzone has gained more than 15 million players, becoming one of the fastest-growing Video Games ever. There are many things players love about the game, but unfortunately, Infinity Ward will have to fix some of the bugs that are present in it.

Recently, "Call of Duty: Warzone" players have discovered an exploit they can use against their enemies.

The video game developer has not responded to anything about this issue, but players are hoping that it will be fixed soon. After knocking an enemy down, players could end up not getting a kill or the enemy loot if the enemy disconnects before bleeding out.

The exploit has to be fixed soon

Reddit user Drexx_B is among many "Call of Duty: Warzone" players who have been affected by the issue. "Every time I knock someone, they leave the game before I finish them off, and I get no kill. This is annoying, and Activision should do something about it," is what the Reddit user posted.

Players have already complained about a similar problem, one that prevents players from getting loot from a disconnected player. Fortunately, Infinity Ward has addressed this issue and the fix for it will be released in the next update, most likely on Tuesday, March 17. However, players are hoping that the video game developer will also fix the other problem as it's getting quite annoying to take an enemy down but to end up not getting a kill or their loot.

Seemingly, the easiest way to fix this problem would be to penalize players who leave the match before it ends. However, this would punish players with an inconsistent connection who would get disconnected for no reason. There is no doubt that many "Call of Duty: Warzone" players abuse the aforementioned exploit to annoy their enemies and not give them any loot, and the community is hoping that the problem will be fixed soon.

The game is still in its first week, but we can expect bug fixes to be released in a timely manner.

Record-breaking numbers

With 15 million players in its first few days, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is the fastest-growing non-mobile game of all time. In comparison, "Apex Legends," who had an insane growth in its first month, had five million fewer players in the same period. "Fortnite Battle Royale," which ended up being one of the most popular video games of all time, took even longer to reach 15 million players.

If Infinity Ward keeps doing a great job, which includes fixing game-breaking bugs, "Call of Duty: Warzone" could end up breaking many more records.