"Call of Duty: Warzone" is quickly becoming one of the most popular Video Games in the world. Released on March 10 as a free-to-play video game, it has gotten over 30 million players so far and is on pace to break records set by its competitors, "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends." Infinity Ward and Activision have released a good product, and while it has some issues players have complained about, the truth is that the game is very entertaining and could become the most popular game in its genre.

Just like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," the newly released game mode has crossplay funtionality enabled, which is causing a lot of controversy. Once again, PC players who use keyboard and mouse are not happy with controller players and the other way around. Recently, several popular players have complained about controllers in the game, and it will be interesting to see if Infinity Ward changes something about it.

The controller controversy

PC and console players have never really liked each other, but the situation has gotten much worse in the recent years.

It seems that it all started when Epic Games enabled crossplay functionality for "Fortnite Battle Royale" back in 2018. At first, the popular video game had an optional crossplay funtionality, but it was later forced and players had no choice but to accept it. Back then, having crossplay was a huge step in the right direction, but it feels that it has brought more negative than positive things.

It will be interesting to see if "Call of Duty: Warzone" will get a patch that changes aim assist.

However, there is a good chance that the game developer will not do anything about it and players will be forced to get used to it.

The recent complaints

Activision and Infinity Ward have enabled crossplay functionality in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and the same goes for the Warzone mode as well. Unfortunately, there have been a lot of complaints about mixed lobbies and many players are not happy about it.

Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag have recently talked about controller players and they would like something to be done about them.

After dying in one of his "Call of Duty: Warzone" matches, Summit complained about controllers, referring to them as "robots" and stating that they are very powerful in the game. “On mouse and keyboard, the longer a gunfight lasts, the worse the situation gets for us. I feel like on console, the longer the fight lasts, the better the console player’s going to do," the streamer added. Shroud stated that aim assist is even stronger with pistols, while Nadeshot argued that close and medium range fights are much easier on a controller.