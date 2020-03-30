Activision and Infinity Ward have been working very hard lately to make "Call of Duty" franchise even more popular. Back in October 2019, Activision released "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" which has quickly become one of the most popular and most successful Video Games of the year. As a matter of fact, it ranked second in 2019 revenue among premium games, despite being out for only two months and a few days.

On March 10, Activision released "Call of Duty: Warzone," a free-to-play video game which can be obtained as an addition to the regular game or as a standalone version.

It has two modes, Plunder and Battle Royale, and has managed to attract over 30 million players in less than two weeks, which is impressive. However, the video game publisher is going to release yet another "Call of Duty" game soon, and it is going to be a remastered version of Modern Warfare 2.

The game is coming on March 31

In the past few weeks, popular "Call of Duty" leakers, such as Okami13 and TheGamingRevolution, have released a lot of new information regarding upcoming titles of the franchise.

Recently, there have been leaks about the remastered version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and the potential release date was March 31. At first, this release date did not make a lot of sense because the Warzone was released on March 10. However, it turns out that the release date is true.

A leaked PlayStation listing shows that the video game will come on Tuesday, March 31. Furthermore, considering that Infinity Ward releases weekly updates on Tuesday, we can expect more changes to come to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" as well as the Warzone mode.

It is important to note that only the Campaign mode will be included in the release, which comes as a disappointment to many fans.

Popular leakers have revealed that the content of the Multiplayer mode of the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" game will be released to the current installment of the game. This means that maps from the mode will come to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," most likely in Season 3.

Furthermore, the German store had the game listed at 25 euros, so it will most likely cost either 24.99 or 29.99 US dollars, which is half the price of the full game.

The bundle

The upcoming video game will be released with the Underwater Demo Team bundle which will include several items that will be available in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and Warzone. The most popular item is the Classic Ghost operator, which will be something many players are going to want to buy. Furthermore, the upcoming bundle includes Task Force blueprint, Belly Flop finishing move, Ghost emblem, and several other items.