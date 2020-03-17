"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," the video game released in October 2019, has achieved a lot of success in its first few months. Developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, the popular shooter game was ranked second in 2019 revenue among premium games. Despite its issues, the game keeps getting more and more popular, and it is unlikely that it will slow down anytime soon.

On March 17, Infinity Ward has released another big "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update for its players. The update also included new content for the Warzone mode, which is a newly released battle royale game mode.

Furthermore, the video game developer has released several bug fixes for the game, and of course, a new playlist update has been applied. Let's check out the most important things added to the game with the Tuesday update.

The Warzone update

Infinity Ward and Activision have released a free-to-play battle royale game mode to the gaming world on March 10. This mode has quickly attracted millions of players from all around the globe, becoming one of the fastest-growing Video Games in history. As a matter of fact, the game has broken the record for the most players in its first few days of the release with 10 million.

Unfortunately, the original version of the Warzone game mode only had the trios mode. This means that players who wanted to play alone or with a friend were able to do so, but they would be put in a lobby against other three-player teams. While this was a decent workaround, some players simply did not enjoy it as they wanted to be on the level playing field.

The March 17 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update has added the solo mode to the Warzone.

As its name indicates, this is a free-for-all mode where players have to carry their burden on their own, without teammates' help. So far, the "Call of Duty" community has given the update positive reviews and is hoping that Infinity Ward also releases duo Warzone mode.

Multiplayer updates and bug fixes

As it has been the case before, Infinity Ward has once again used a Tuesday update to release new playlists to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." These are the Multiplayer changes that have come with the latest patch:

Cranked Kill Confirmed

Mercenary Moshpit

Atlas Superstore 24/7 (10v10) “Doorbuster 24/7”

Gunfight is now St. Patrick’s Day themed!

In addition to this, the video game developer has also released several bug fixes with the patch.

The bug, which gave players an increased movement after leaving Gulag has been fixed, as well as the bug which prevented players from firing their gun. Furthermore, players will no longer be stuck under Buy Stations when going prone.