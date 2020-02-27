Infinity Ward and Activision have recently released Season 2 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and it is still in its early stages. The second season of the popular video game, which was released on February 11, is expected to end in either late April or early May. In the meantime, we can expect the game developer to bring a lot of new content to the game, including the battle royale mode which many players cannot wait to be released.

With the release of the second season, many "Call of Duty" players expected to see the battle royale mode come out.

However, the game developer has added a secret mode, and this mode will most likely be the Warzone when it becomes available to players. As it was already revealed, the Warzone will be the name for the battle royale mode in the current "Call of Duty" game, and its release date has been leaked through challenges.

Warzone is coming out soon

Battle Royale genre has been incredibly popular in recent years. "PUBG" was one of the first Video Games that became very popular in this genre, then shortly after, "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released and it broke numerous records on its way to becoming one of the most popular games in video gaming history.

Activision has tried to implement this survival mode in its 2018 release of the game, but it was not as successful as it could have been.

The Treyarch-developed game had the mode called Blackout, but it could not compete with other games in the same genre. However, Infinity Ward is going to take a different approach with Warzone mode, and there is no doubt that it is going to increase the popularity of the game.

According to data miners and hints found in the game, the Warzone challenges hint at a March 10 release date for the new mode. Considering that previous leaks have also hinted at an early March release, we can expect it to come out in less than two weeks.

Hmm... Could this be a hint towards the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔



"Warbeast - in cinemas from March 3rd." 👀



This was spotted underground in the Piccadilly map. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/bxtpDBXKyF — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 21, 2020

With the addition of the new mode, Season 2 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is going to be even more popular.

Furthermore, the mode could boost sales of the video game as it appears that a free-to-play version of it is going to be released.

Free version to come out

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" owners will get the new mode for sure, but it is very likely that a free version of it is going to be released for everyone as well. Making the mode free is going to help the game a lot, not only with its potential sales but with taking down its competitors such as "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends."

However, the free-to-play version of the mode may not be released on March 10. There is a chance that only the owners of the game will get it in early March, while it will become available for everyone else in the future.

Considering that most of the other battle royale games are free, having a free standalone version of Warzone seems like a perfect idea for Activision. However, the community is worried that Infinity Ward is going to focus on the new mode instead of Multiplayer, which would create some big problems.

However, there have been several reports of Infinity Ward teaming up with other studios to develop the new mode, so hopefully, this is going to be the case. After all, the Multiplayer mode is the main reason why many players buy "Call of Duty" games every year, so the game developer will have to keep developing it and fixing its problems.