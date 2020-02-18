"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has had its ups and downs throughout its first few months of the release. Infinity Ward and Activision have done a great job with the game, making it fun and entertaining, which is why it has gained a lot of success and was ranked second in 2019 revenue. However, the truth is that the game has many bugs players are not happy with, and they would like the developer to focus on fixing them instead of releasing new content.

Season 2 of the popular video game was released on February 11, and it has brought a lot of new content.

However, it turns out that Infinity Ward is preparing another treat for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players and that treat is going to be the battle royale game mode. According to GamesRadar, players won't have to wait for Season 3 to get the new mode, and it is going to be completely free! Yes, you read that right.

Battle Royale mode is coming soon

Thanks to the rise of "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," the battle royale genre has gained a lot of popularity in recent years.

Activision has also implemented this mode in "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII" under the name "Blackout." However, this mode was not very successful, and many players complained about its development.

However, the 2018 title was released by Treyarch, and this will be the first time that the "Call of Duty" game developed by Infinity Ward gets its battle royale mode. It was previously leaked that the mode will be called "Warzone," and many players believe that the Classified mode from the main menu will be replaced by it.

According to VGC, the new mode will most likely be released in early March and considering that most of the big updates are released on Tuesdays, we could expect it to drop on either March 3 or March 10.

The upcoming mode could boost the popularity of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and drastically increase its player base. The best thing? It is going to be free!

The mode is going to be free for players who don't own the game

Activision has sene a lot of success with "Call of Duty: Mobile" and will take a similar approach with the battle royale mode. Not only will the mode be available to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players, but it will also be available as a free standalone game for everyone else. The standalone version will allow its players an upgrade to the full "Call of Duty" game.

Making the game mode free and releasing it separately is going to help the video game compete with its competitors, such as "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends." Furthermore, Activision will most likely start marketing the mode before February ends, which is going to create a massive hype.