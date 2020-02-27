A of the “Fortnite: Battle Royale” community expressed their delight with the stuff that was rolled out by the time the game’s second season went live. If the recent leaks are anything to go by, it looks like Epic Games is prepping to introduce a new Limited Time Mode in the game.

A new ‘Fortnite’ LTM could be in the works

“Fortnite” data miner FireMonkey took to Twitter a few days back to show what he believes is an LTM leak. He stated that it’s still in the works. According to him, there are files that talk about an “infected” and “Survivor” team.

The data miner also claims that the yet-to-be-revealed game mode has references to these following words:

Infected

Survivors

Scream

Heartbeat

Growl

Double Jump

FireMonkey even posted several screenshots showing a string of codes that highlight the above-mentioned words. The images may well seem to make things a bit clearer as the words “screaming” and “growling” appear to be abilities including “double jump,” something that is quite intriguing to Dexerto. Also, it looks like “Fortnite” players will be grouped into two as one team will be tagged as “Survivors” while the other will be the ones who are “Infected.”

The number of players that can join the game mode was not disclosed.

Speculations suggest, though, that the total count is likely to be fewer than a hundred players at a time given the length of a match.

This type of game mode has been with equally popular titles out there. One of them is “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.” Originally, it began as a private match game mode that later on turned into a public game mode in 2012. Since then, it got included in several “Call of Duty” games.

The “Halo” series also has a similar game mode dubbed “Infection.” It was modeled after the zombie mode which is a popular custom game in “Halo 2” and eventually became a multiplayer game mode in “Halo 3,” “Halo Reach,” and “Halo 5: Guardians.”

Not much other than this is known. pic.twitter.com/bg0luAW8Lm — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 21, 2020

Duos Test Tournament

Meanwhile, Epic recently released an update where they announced that “Fortnite’s” open tournament dubbed Hype Nites will be delayed.

Per the BR shooter’s official Twitter account, the said tourney will be pushed back to kick off on a future date. It was also noted that they’ll be running what they call a “Duos Test Tournament” across all regions and will begin this Saturday, February 29.

We have delayed Hype Nites to begin on a future date. Instead, we will be running an open Duos Test Tournament for all regions this Saturday. Grab a friend and hop in together! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) February 26, 2020

With Epic delaying Hype Nites and the announcement of this so-called Duos Test Tournament, the game maker could be hinting at the possibility that they might finally include duos in the future.

For the uninitiated, Hype Nites only features both Solos and Squad-based action and a possible inclusion of duos will be a great turning point provided that it gains positive feedback from the “Fortnite” community.