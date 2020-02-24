The new season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought drastic changes in several aspects of the game. Epic Games has released several map changes, the gameplay has received several adjustments, and there are new weapons and items that had never been seen before. The new places on the map now have bosses who drop Mythic weapons, and these weapons are currently the strongest in the game and everyone is trying to obtain them.

However, besides Mythic weapons, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has adjusted loot pooon has been out for only three days and this guide intends to help players with finding their loot and improving their loadout throughout the game.

Suppressed weapons, snipers, Rapid Fire SMG, and Heavy Assault Rifle

The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle has been vaulted with the v12.00 patch of "Fortnite Battle Royale." However, it has been replaced with a suppressed sniper rifle which has a slightly lower body shot damage. The Heavy Sniper Rifle has also been brought back to the game, but it is very rare. To find this weapon, players need to visit one of the bases. To get suppressed sniper rifles, players need to open the Vault on the Yacht, which requires eliminating Meowscles, the boss in the area.

Players can also find the Suppressed Pistol and the Suppressed Submachine Gun on the yacht by eliminating henchmen. On the other side, the Rapid Fire Submachine Gun, which is a new weapon added with the season, can be found on several bases with henchmen. The aforementioned Misty Meadows base drops them from the special chest, and players can also find the Heavy Assault Rifle in the area, which can also be obtained by sidegrading a regular Assault Rifle.

Yes for all the doubters out there the Heavy Sniper is back in #Fortnite in purple and gold rarities! Mainly found in footlockers in secret bases around the island guarded by Henchmen. #HeavySniper pic.twitter.com/iA4xyV4Leq — B-Mills (@AUwrx78) February 21, 2020

It appears that most of the rare weapons can be found in Ghost or Shadow bases on the island. Mot base. Keep in mind, most of the special chests require a henchman to open them, so before finishing them off, you will have to carry them to the chest and scan them to gain the access to the chest.

If you eliminate all the henchmen in the area, you will not be able to access the special chest.

Mythic weapons locations

Chapter 2, Season 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought six Mythic items to the game, and five of them are deadly weapons. Each new point of interest has one of these weapons, and they are stronger than other weapons in the game, including Legendary (gold) weapons.

TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow can be found by taking TNTina down at the Oil Rig, while Meowscles at the Yacht drops a Mythic version of a Heavy Assault Rifle. Taking Midas down at the Agency rewards players with the Mythic Drum Gun, while Brutus at the Grotto drops a Mythic Minigun.

Finally, Skye at the Shark is the only boss that drops two Mythic items as eliminating her rewards players with a Mythic Assault Rifle (SCAR) and the Grappler.

Keep in mind that every boss in the game also drops a Vault Card which can be used to gain access to the Vault located in the area. These vaults have valuable loot and they always drop at least one item of an Epic rarity, such as the Suppressed Sniper Rifle.