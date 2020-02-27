Season 2 of the second chapter of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has introduced many new things. Released on February 20, the season has entered its second week and players have received more weekly challenges to apply to Battle Pass progression. However, it appears that Epic Games is going to release more content for the popular game soon, and the upcoming updates will bring at least two new items to the game.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has added many new items to the game with the v12.00 update, including six different Mythic items that are considered the best items in the game.

The game creator also hinted at a new item eluded to in the trailer for the new season - a proximity mine. Furthermore, data miners have found several interesting files in the game data which reveal that a disguise kit will be added to the game. At the moment, it is unknown when the next "Fortnite" update will be released, but we can expect it to come out in early March.

Proximity mine

The proximity mine was revealed in the Battle Pass trailer, released by Epic Games. This was not the first time that the video game developer has revealed an upcoming item through a trailer, so we can expect it to be released in the next few weeks.

The item can be seen in the video below at the 0:58 mark.

As it can see seen, the mine activates when a player approaches it, which means that it could be used in many different situations. Unlike the C4 explosive which can be thrown to distance, the proximity mine would most likely have to be planted in a certain spot. Considering that Epic Games has vaulted damage traps with the v12.00 "Fortnite Battle Royale" patch, this mine could be used as a trap replacement.

At the moment, there are no details about its damage, but we know that players will be able to carry six of them at once in one inventory slot. "Mine that explodes when an enemy is close," is its in-game description, as leaked by Hypex, one of the most popular "Fortnite" data miners.

Disguise kit

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players can disguise themselves as henchmen by entering telephone boots found close to secret bases.

As henchmen, players are friendly to other henchmen for a limited time and they can open special chests and door which require scanning. However, the upcoming item will allow players to disguise themselves at will without having to use telephone booths.

Consumable Item Leak:



It appears a portable Disguise kit is in the works. It has the same data tag as the wearable Bush and will most likely work in a very simple way of allowing you to disguise yourself on the run instead of using a phone booth. pic.twitter.com/JHxbQkrQ6d — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 23, 2020

Data miner iFireMonkey has shared the image of the Disguise Kit, and while its purpose is currently unknown, its design indicates that players will be able to switch factions with it.

Furthermore, the data miner revealed that players will be able to carry two of these items at once.