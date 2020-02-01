"Fortnite: Battle Royale" Summer Smash event was featured for the second time in the Australian Grand Slam tennis event. The event started commenced on February 1 with a Pro-Am Trio tournament which featured the best players of the OCE region and some of the popular "Fortnite" players of NA, Asia, Europe, and LATAM regions.

Today's Trio tournament had a prize pool of $100,000 AUD which was distributed among the top 10 teams. Popular streamer Lachlan, Enschway, and MrFreshAsian won today's tournament with 63 points and won $30,000.

BenjyFishy and his team placed second with 56 points.

Sunday 'Fortnite' AO Solo Tournament

The tournament will continue on February 2 with a Solo Competition with a prize pool of $400,000 AUD and it is set to broadcast at 1:30 pm AEDT (UTC+11) on Australian Open Twitch Channel. Some big players including the World Cup duo winners Nyphrox and Aqua as well as Benjy "Benjyfishy" Fish, Dmitri "Mitr0" Van de Vrie, and Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton will be going against each other in the solo tournament.

"Fortnite" players at home can also join the fun because Epic Games is also going to host an in-game Summer Smash Cup for Oceania and Asia server region from 7 pm AEDT - 10 pm AEDT (UTC +11).

All eligible players can win rewards during the event based on their placements and the number of eliminations.

Tournament placement rewards

In order to participate in the Sunday Summer Smash cup, players need to have at least a level 15 account level and Two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic Games account. Players will be rewarded after their result is displayed on the final in-game leaderboards.

Here's the list of all the rewards that you can win during the event:

Paint Splash wrap for placing in the top 50 percent

Street Shine pickaxe for placing in the top 25 percent

Komplex Outfit for placing in the top 10 percent

Last but not the least, any player who participates in the Summer Smash Cup will be receiving three Australian themed sprays from the Summer Smash Cup: Shaka, Rose, and Quokka.

It’s Day 1 of the AO Summer Smash Featuring Fortnite!



Watch the Pro-Am at https://t.co/RC3kSX6dlO from 1.15PM AEDT and then jump in-game for a chance to earn free in-game rewards on the OCE/ Asia servers from 7pm-10pm AEDT. Read more here: https://t.co/4grIJeYbxb pic.twitter.com/6UyJudXRpR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 1, 2020

'Fortnite' Tournament Twitch drops

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" has also enabled Twitch drops on the Australian Open Twitch channel. Twitch drops are free rewards that players can get in the game just by watching specific streams at a specified time. In order to receive the rewards, players have to connect their Epic Games account with their Twitch account and they will be notified when the next "Drops Enabled!" live stream is happening.

The next Drops Enabled live stream is Sunday's Solo Tournament on the Australian Open Twitch channel. The rewards are most likely going to be sprays or other cosmetic items.