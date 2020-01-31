"Fortnite Battle Royale" has become one of the most profitable Video Games in the world. In the two years since Epic Games started organizing official tournaments, the company has given away over $100 million in prizes, changing the lives of many players. Most recently, popular "Fortnite" players and streamers have teamed up with NFL superstars in a charity tournament which had a $500,000 prize pool.

Nicholas "NickEh30" Amyoony was one of the professional players who participated in the competition.

While NickEh30 is well known for his positive attitude and his family-friendly "Fortnite Battle Royale" streams, his move at the charity tournament turned a lot of fans against him. The popular "Fortnite" streamer was accused of cheating, and he was supposedly aware of it.

Cheating during the charity tournament

NickEh30 was teamed up with the Minnesota Vikings tight end Davis Morgan during the competition. After two games, the duo team was not as high as they thought they would be, so the popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer decided to change their strategy for the third game.

It is not a secret that professional players and streamers are very competitive, but it seemed that spirits were generally high during this competition for charity. However, Nick's competitive spirit affected him before the third match, as he made an illegal move.

During the Streamer Bowl, participating teams were given zones they were allowed in and landing outside of them was a punishable offense.

Before Game 3, this landing zone was Dirty Docks and the area around it, but NickEh30 decided to land outside of it. Before the match started, Nick was heard talking to his teammate about landing outside of the allowed zone.

“What if we stretch out a little more,” Nick suggested to his teammate. “There are no real POIs that are nearby, that’s the only problem. Remember, we only get a warning. We don’t get [inaudible].

It’s not a bad thing.” The video of the streamer cheating was quickly shared around social media and many players were disappointed with him doing this. Apparently, the "Fortnite" streamer landed outside the zone and killed another player, which was not acceptable.

The sixth place in the tournament

After the charity competition has ended, Nick and Morgan finished sixth and raised $30,000 for St. Jude. Nick posted this on his Twitter account, but as expected, there were many negative replies which referred to his cheating.

6th place and $30,000 raised for St. Jude!



2020 Fortnite Streamer Bowl was a great time! pic.twitter.com/m3whSiFG74 — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) January 31, 2020

Clix and Tarik Kohen finished first, raising $125,000 for charity, while Tfue and his partner Kyler Murray finished second with $80,000 raised.

The third-placed team, which was Aydan and Kurt Benkert, raised $60,000. Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha and his teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster finished fourth, raising $50,000.