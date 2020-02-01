Infinity Ward and Activision released "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," in October 2019, and they have turned it into a very successful video game. The game was ranked second in 2019 revenue among premium games, trailing only "FIFA 19" on the list. However, despite all the amazing things about the game, including its realistic graphics and fun gameplay, players had to deal with numerous bugs ever since it was released, and players keep finding new bugs almost every day.

The latest bug might be the weirdest and most annoying as it kills players before a match even starts.

The "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" developer will have to fix it as soon as possible and the community is hoping that a hotfix will be released soon. All in all, it's been a few disappointing months for "Call of Duty" players as Infinity Ward could have done a much better job when it comes to fixing bugs in the game.

Players are killed before the start of the match

The bug which kills players before the start of the match was first reported by Reddit user cashRb. The Redditor has posted a video on the /r/modernwarfare subreddit which shows him dying on Euphrates Bridge map before the match even began.

"Only in this game can you die before the match even starts," was the title of the post which has received over 2,400 upvotes on the social network.

The 15-second clip shows the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" player on a tank while he is choosing the loadout. Right after the countdown timer hit one, the player mysteriously died and the kill feed showed that it was a suicide. At the moment, the cause of the bug is unknown but it could have something to do with the loadout selection menu.

Hopefully, Infinity Ward will take a look at the bug and fix it before more players experience it.

Shortly after the player shared the clip, many other players shared their experiences with in-game bugs. Reddit user Mythaminator claims that the same thing happened to him, while another user believes there is a three-second bug that allows one team to start a match earlier. The player claims that the other team was camping an objective while the timer was still going down for his team.

Players are hoping bugs will be fixed soon

It is not a secret that "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are disappointed with the game. While its gameplay is mostly acceptable, all of these bugs ruin it and make players quit playing. Infinity Ward has announced that season 2 of the shooter video game is coming out on February 11, so everyone is hoping that the patch will include fixes for the bugs. The developer has decided to postpone the launch of the new season by two weeks, so we can expect big changes.