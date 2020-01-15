Epic Games has slowed its roll with the release of Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale." Before Chapter 2 was released, the video game developer would release game updates almost every single week. However, things have changed, and since October 2019, the "Fortnite" creator has changed its strategy regarding video game updates. On January 15, 2020, players received the v11.40 patch.

Before the v11.40 patch, Epic Games released the v11.31 patch in the middle of December 2019. The break between patches was unusual as it lasted for almost a month.

Although players were looking forward to the January 15 update, the truth is that it hasn't brought as much content as many were hoping for. To make things worse, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has messed something up with the update and players can now shoot through ramps.

The 'Fortnite' ramp exploit has to be fixed soon

Twitter user radiusfn was one of the first "Fortnite" players who reported the broken mechanic in the game. The player posted a video which shows that it is now possible to shoot enemies through ramps.

What makes this exploit even worse is the fact that players don't have to do anything specific in order to gain advantage over their opponent, which makes it a serious issue and a top priority for Epic Games.

The video shows the player shooting the enemy through a crack in a wooden ramp. A strategy involving two brick ramps had been used by "Fortnite Battle Royale" players in the past, but it was not a big issue since it mostly involved using sniper rifles.

The new exploit allows players to use nearly every weapon to take an enemy down with little to no effort, and is best utilized with shotguns.

so you can shoot through ramps now... pic.twitter.com/jrEvM5LIy4 — radius (@radiusfn) January 15, 2020

The video has received over half a million views in the first eight hours, so there is no doubt that Epic Games will notice it. However, some "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are wondering whether it's just a bug or the game developer has simply changed ramps and players will have to adjust their gameplay according to it.

Latest patch changes

The v11.40 "Fortnite Battle Royale" patch has brought Sidegrading to the game, which is a new feature that allows players to convert a regular Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle at Upgrade Machines. Furthermore, the material cost of upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines has been drastically reduced. Before the patch, players needed 800 of each resources to upgrade a weapon from its lowest rarity (Common/gray) to the highest rarity (Legendary/gold).

Now, the total cost is 500 of each resource as the last upgrade stage requires 200 wood, brick, and metal.