Infinity Ward recently published a few blog posts which revealed plans for the future of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The video game has been very successful, so far, and it has been ranked second in 2019 revenue with over $600 million. While the game is far from perfect and the community has expressed its complaints about it, it's also true that it's one of the best games in the series and most players enjoy it.

The "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" developer announced even more plans with the January 15 blog update.

It turns out that the first season of the popular video game will be extended, but in the meantime, players will get new content. More specifically, there will be a new weapon and new challenges that will be released during the wait for Season 2. Most players want the second season to come as soon as possible, but unfortunately, they will have to wait for it a bit longer.

The first 'Call of Duty' season will last longer than it was originally planned

Season 1 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" kicked off on December 3, 2019, in what was called the biggest free content drop in the history of the video game.

Players received new multiplayer maps with the update, as well as new modes, Spec Ops missions, new weapons, and more. The first season was originally scheduled to be done by January 28, but Infinity Ward has decided to extend it.

"Over the next few weeks, a host of new items and challenges will arrive, including an in-game Challenge to earn the new Crossbow weapon, more remixed game modes, new playlists, and more in the Store to discover," is what the video game developer published in a blog post.

In addition to this, Infinity Ward has announced that the season would be extended by two weeks as the new end date is now February 11, 2020.

During the extension, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players will be able to enjoy the Double XP event, as well as Double Weapon XP and Double Tier Progression events. This will help them finish up Officer ranks and Tiers before Season 2 comes out. Most of the players are disappointed as they wanted the second season to be released in late January.

However, at least this will help players who haven't had enough time to rank up.

New weapon is coming to the game

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" data miners have revealed that a Crossbow would be added to the game at some point. This weapon was rumored as the next addition back in November 2019, and it appears that it is finally coming to the game. The Crossbow was featured in some previous "Call of Duty" games, such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops," and we will see how the community is going to react to its addition to the current game installment.