"Fortnite Battle Royale" developer Epic Games made fantastic products for gamers around the world back in September 2017. When the video game was just released, no one has expected it to achieve the fame and success that it has achieved so far. "Fortnite" has become one of the most popular Video Games of all time and it has broken numerous records set by other games. The best thing? It still keeps going strong and its developer has big plans for it!

As of March 2019, there were over 250 million players with "Fortnite" accounts, which was another massive achievement for the developer.

However, the game itself is not perfect and it has some bugs and exploits that give players an unfair advantage over their enemies. Such bugs and exploits are hard to hide when there are millions of active players on a daily basis, and one player has recently found out how to easily phase through enemy buildings.

The exploit has to be fixed soon

This build-phasing exploit is not the first exploit of that type in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Players have been finding such exploits ever since the video game was released more than two half years ago.

While Epic Games usually fixes exploits in a timely matter, a lot of them come with updates. Recently, the video game developer has removed lightsabers from the game and the Winterfest event has ended, and it appears that this small update has brought a new exploit.

Reddit user Jrizmo has shared the build-phasing trick on the FortniteCompetitive subreddit, showing the rest of the community how to perform it and getting a lot of attention. To do the trick and phase through an enemy build, players have to build a small wooden floor block and connect it to any side of the enemy ceiling. After this, all they have to do is to edit the floor and cut it in half to enable the exploit.

"Once the structure is in place, all that’s needed is for the player to stand directly in line with the center of the building block and beginning hacking away at the connected roof," Dexerto reported.

The trick is very simple and anyone can do it, and while it ruins the experience for everyone, competitive players are once again put in a bad spot.

The fix may be on its way

Epic Games has slowed down with updates in Chapter 2, but the exploit fix may be on its way soon. There is a chance that the video game developer releases an update on Thursday, January 9, and if not, we can expect a hotfix within a few days.

On a positive note, there are no official tournaments in "Fortnite Battle Royale" at the moment, so the exploit should not affect the competitive scene much. However, it is still true that it ruins gameplay experience, which is why Epic should focus on it as soon as possible.