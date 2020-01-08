"Call of Duty" is a video game franchise every gamer knows about. It has separated itself from the rest of the pack and has become the most successful shooter game in the world for the past few years. Activision has made over $1.1 billion in revenue in 2019, and a lion's share of it comes from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," the title released in October 2019. The video game is very popular and we can expect it to bring even more profit with the competitive league starting in late January.

Despite the controversies around the game, most of which are about microtransactions, it is not a secret that millions of gamers enjoy playing the latest "Call of Duty" title, as well as the older titles.

SuperData has compiled a list of info

video game industry in 2019 and the figures for the franchise are impressive.

Big revenue in 2019

According to the research published by SuperData, premium games revenue has declined by five percent in 2019 and its total was $18.9 billion. On the other side, the revenue of free-to-play games was increased by six percent for a total of $87.1 billion in revenue last year. Free-to-play titles, such as "Fortnite," "League of Legends," "Dungeon Fighter Online" and others had a successful 2019, with "Fortnite" coming on top with $1.8 billion revenue.

When it comes to premium games, "FIFA 19" ranks number one with $786 million in revenue in 2019. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," the title released two months before the year ended, has managed to rise up to the second spot with $645 million. "Grand Theft Auto V" had another strong year and is ranked third on the list, while the fourth spot was taken by "FIFA 20." Finally, "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII" is ranked fifth with $487 million.

Considering that the fifth-ranked game on the list was released in 2018, its revenue is very impressive. In total, Activision has made around $1.13 billion from its games, and they are hoping to keep the trend going in 2020. Treyarch will develop the 2020 "Call of Duty" game, and according to them, it will not have jetpacks, which should help the sales. We can also expect Activision and Infinity Ward to keep releasing updates for the latest title in 2020 to make the game even more successful.

Season 1 was released in December 2019 and there will be at least four more seasons in the game.

Other shooter games

In the SuperData revenue report, "Call of Duty" games are far ahead of the other shooter games. "Tom Clancy's The Division 2" is ranked seventh with $370 million revenue, while "Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege" is one spot behind with $358 million. Finally, "Borderlands 3," another game released in Fall 2019, took the ninth spot on the revenue list with $329 million.