Epic Games has experimented with a lot of things, in "Fortnite Battle Royale," over the seasons. Season one, of the popular video game, did not have many changes and most of the updates were quite balanced and well-received by the community. However, things have drastically changed in recent seasons, and the Chapter 2 update has been the biggest "Fortnite" update ever released.

One thing that has made "Fortnite Battle Royale" even more popular is Epic Games' collaboration plan with many popular brands.

Some of the biggest brands have made their way into the battle royale game, including the NFL, Jordan Brand, "Avengers," "John Wick," and many others. The latest collaboration brought "Star Wars" to the PvP mode of "Fortnite" and, while players loved it at first, they cannot wait for lightsabers to be removed. Fortunately, that is going to happen very soon!

The overpowered weapon will be removed soon

The collaboration has been used to promote the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie that recently hit theaters.

Epic Games released a special in-game event for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players on December 14, showing an exclusive scene premiere at Risky Reels. Before the event, players had a chance to grab a Stormtrooper outfit from the Item Shop but, afterward, there were many other "Star Wars" themed cosmetic items.

Players can play as some of the most popular "Star Wars" characters, including Rey and Kylo Ren. However, besides the cosmetic items that have been released to the store, Epic Games also made several gameplay changes. Lightsabers have been added to "Fortnite," and players can also visit crash sites to face off against stormtroopers.

Lightsabers are considered to be overpowered and many players want them removed. Not only can players deal massive damage to both opponents and buildings with them, but they can also use them to farm resources much faster.

Most of the player-built structures can be destroyed with one swing of a lightsaber, and the weapon is also capable of deflecting bullets. Fortunately, Epic Games is going to remove them from the game on January 7, according to Hypex, one of the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miners.

1 More day and the lightsabers will be gone from the game. POG! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 6, 2020

Lightsaber counters

At the moment, players will have to counter lightsabers before they are removed from the game. The most effective counters for lightsabers are explosive weapons, such as the Rocket Launcher, the Snowball Launcher, and Grenades. Lightsabers cannot deflect any explosives, which is why they are so effective.

Besides the explosive weapons, players can use shotguns and traps to eliminate lightsaber-wielding opponents easily.