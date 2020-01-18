"Fortnite Battle Royale" developer Epic Games has given away many valuable rewards to the community. In two and a half years since the video game has come out, the game creator has broken many records when it comes to prizes given away to best players. A few months ago, Fortnite World Cup was concluded and Epic Games gave away more than $30 million in various competitions.

Even after the tournament ended, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer organized many different in-game tournaments, giving players a chance to win big money in weekly competitions.

Besides these tournaments that take skill, the game creator recently announced a contest in which players can win in-game currency, V-Bucks. The contest starts on January 18 and players have one week to submit their entries for a chance to win 25,000 V-Bucks and a special package!

Contest rules and details

Epic Games announced #EmoteRoyaleContest on its official blog, giving players all the details they need to know in order to participate in it. This contest is similar to the Boogie Down contest which started in late March 2018.

Once again, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will compete by creating unique emotes for a chance to win a huge prize.

This time, however, players can submit their emotes only by using TikTok, the popular video-sharing application. "Take a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your submission on TikTok using the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest. The winning dance will become an Emote in Fortnite.

The winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package," is what the game developer announced.

In addition, the contest begins on January 18 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time and it ends on January 24, 11:59 PM. All entries have to be submitted during this period or they will not be eligible for the contest. In addition to this, all participants have to be 13 or older.

The massive prize

The winner of the contest will receive 25,000 V-Bucks in "Fortnite Battle Royale" as well as a VIP giveaway package. This package includes many great items, including both in-game items and physical items. Here is the list of all the items that will be included in the package:

Custom Fortnite Swag Bag

NEFF hoodie

Sprayground crossbody bag

UNIQLO hoodie

Jazwares Battle Bus Drone

Jazwares Glider Drone

NERF SMG

One Funko collectible

Bitty Boomer wireless speaker

Trends custom lithograph poster

Dark Fire Xbox Bundle

Dark Fire PS4 Bundle

Jenga: Fortnite Edition

The approximate retail value of all of these items is $420.

In addition, 25,000 V-Bucks costs around $200, which makes the contest even more attractive.