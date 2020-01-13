Infinity Ward has turned "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" into one of the most popular and profitable games of 2019. The game was ranked second, in revenue in 2019, just behind "FIFA 19" and, despite all of its issues, many players spend hours playing it every day. While it's true that the game is not perfect and some issues have to be addressed soon, it is also true that the game is very fun and its modes give every player something to enjoy.

The negative side of the latest "Call of Duty" game is that many players use cheats and exploits to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

The fact is that most of the players will use exploits to their advantage, but players are worried about Infinity Ward not fixing these exploits. Lately, players have found that it is possible for a grenade to revive an enemy. Yes, you read that right.

Getting an extra life thanks to a grenade

Frag grenades are used against enemies, in most cases, but "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" also lets them help enemies. As weird as that sounds, players can actually be revived with a frag grenade, and this is definitely something that is not intended.

Reddit user ByteTheFox has recently shared the trick on how to get an extra life with an enemy grenade.

Throwing a grenade back to an enemy has been a feature on consoles since "Call of Duty 3," while PC players had it first with "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare." It is very useful and thanks to it, players can damage enemies even if they don't have any grenades on their own. If your grenade isn't cooked long enough, enemies can hurt you with it, but either way, it has the potential to deal damage.

However, the latest trick revives players after they pick up a grenade to throw it back to an enemy. The Reddit user posted a video of himself getting a quick extra life after simply picking up the grenade thrown by an enemy. While this trick can only be used in Cyber Attack and Special Ops modes, it can be very useful, whether it comes to surprising an enemy team in the first mode or surviving enough to complete a tough Special Ops challenge.

Infinity Ward is bringing more content

Infinity Ward recently released a blog post that outlines the plan for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" upcoming content. According to the game developer, the 3v3 Gunfight mode will soon come to the game and players will get more than five loadouts. There will also be more events for double XP, double weapon XP and more.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward will fix some game-breaking bugs in the game, such as the bug which allows players to earn easy Tactical Nukes while hiding underground in Ground War. Hopefully, the grenade revive bug will also be fixed!