Infinity Ward has done a decent job with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" so far. Despite its issues and the complaints from the community, the game is very popular and one of the best shooter games currently available, if not the best. Once again, the Multiplayer mode is very popular and players love some of the new features the game has added. Released in October 2019, the game has achieved a lot of success, and the game developer is preparing even more content for it.

One of the biggest updates so far has brought the first season to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and players are hoping for more big and amazing updates in the future.

It has recently been revealed that PlayStation 4 players will get more exclusive content soon. Back when the video game was released, PlayStation 4 players had received exclusive content, and it turns out that it was not just a one-and-done type of a deal.

Exclusive PS4 content is on its way

According to the official website of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," PlayStation 4 users will be getting a new map every season for its exclusive survival mode. "PlayStation 4 players can jump into Special Ops: Survival, an exclusive wave-based horde mode." In addition to this, PlayStation 4 gamers will earn unique rewards by completing objectives in all modes of the shooter game.

There will be a new weapon or a skin up for grabs every season, however, this does not tell us how much new content will be actually added. It is unclear how many more seasons will be released in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Activision has released the last two games in October, so we can expect a new installment to hit shelves in Fall 2020. Considering that the first season started on December 3 and that it will most likely end in late January, we can expect three to four more seasons to come out before a new "Call of Duty" game.

Data miners have found five more survival maps in the game data, which means it is likely that we may get four more seasons in the game. It is important to note that the exclusive content is available until October 1, 2020. After this date, it will be released to PC and Xbox One as well.

Changes are coming to the game

Infinity Ward has announced three changes that are coming to the popular video game soon. Players will get more loadout slots and it also appears that the Trophy System field upgrade will receive a buff. Finally, new game modes will be added and there will be crossovers between existing modes. One of the modes that may be released is a crossover between Gun Game and Cranked game mode.

Most of the revealed content is gonna be released in January, so we can expect it to come out within the next few weeks.