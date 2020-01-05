When "Fortnite Battle Royale" came out in September 2017, no one has thought that it would become one of the greatest Video Games of all time. Not even its developer, Epic Games, has expected it to turn into a worldwide sensation that will bring millions of players together. According to the last player count, which was released in March 2019, the battle royale game has over 250 million players, and it keeps getting more popular.

At the moment, the player count is most likely over 400 million, which is a big reason why Epic Games has made a lot of money from its popular video game.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" has broken numerous records in the video gaming history, including the record for the most concurrent players with 10.8 million. Now, the latest data suggests that the game has broken another record, which is the annual revenue.

Epic Games has done a fantastic job

According to Engadget, "Fortnite" was incredibly successful in 2019 by grossing $1.8 billion in sales, more than any single-year sales total in videogame history. While the game is free-to-play and anyone is on a level playing field, even without spending any money, Epic Games makes profit by selling in-game cosmetic items.

Furthermore, every season has a new Battle Pass which costs $9.49.

Some cosmetic items cost even $20, and the video game developer has also released several bundles which cost even more than that. Making the video game free has helped it become so popular and almost everyone has heard of "Fortnite Battle Royale" so far. Furthermore, the game is available on numerous devices, including mobile phones and tablets which have been released in the last few years.

The value of Epic Games has drastically increased thanks to the success of "Fortnite Battle Royale" and is now estimated at over $15 billion. The gaming industry itself has had an amazing year with $120 billion in 2019 sales, which is a four percent increase over 2018. Mobile gaming is credited with a lion's share as its accounted for $64.4 billion, while PC gaming is in the second place with $29.4 billion in grossing sales.

Finally, consoles have brought around $15.4 billion revenue last year.

Season 2 of Chapter 2

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are waiting for Epic Games to release the second season of Chapter 2. The new season is scheduled for early February and players are looking forward to it. While the release of Chapter 2 has brought many new amazing things to the video game, the truth is that players are already tired of it. Epic Games has not released many big updates in Chapter 2 so far, and the community is hoping that things will be different with the release of Season 2, Chapter 2.