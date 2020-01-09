Epic Games has, once again, released Overtime challenges for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. The video game developer usually releases such challenges during seasonal extensions, and considering that Chapter 2, Season 1 has been extended by around two months, it makes sense that players got these challenges. As was the case before, completing these challenges unlocks XP rewards as well as new additional styles for Battle Pass skins.

Overtime challenges were first introduced at the end of Season 7.

Players then had a chance to earn a free Season 8 Battle Pass by completing them. While players most likely won't get a Chapter 2, Season 2 Battle Pass with the current Overtime challenges, they will have a chance to get massive amounts of XP and new styles. On January 9, Epic Games released the first week of these challenges, and we can expect them to come out every Thursday until Season 2 starts.

Overtime challenges in Chapter 2

Season 2 of the second chapter of "Fortnite Battle Royale" is less than one month away!

While the original ending date for the first season of this chapter was scheduled to be in December 2019, Epic Games has decided to extend it until early February 2020. This has been the longest extension of a season in "Fortnite" so far as most of the previous seasons were extended by a week or two.

"The Chapter 2 Season 1 Overtime Challenges have begun! You may have met the alter egos of Remedy and others, but it appears that more alternative forms exist. Unlock these new forms by completing Overtime Challenges!" is what the official announcement by Epic Games read.

The first week of the Overtime challenges has three different rewards:

New customizable style for Remedy vs Toxin Battle Pass outfit

New style for the Medaxe Pickaxe

New style for the Antidote Back Bling

In addition to these three cosmetic rewards, completing each challenge rewards players with 54,000 Season XP, helping them level up much quicker.

At the very start, each player will have three available challenges and completing one of them will unlock the fourth challenge, completing two will unlock the fifth challenge and so on.

Could we get a free Battle Pass?

Epic Games has given "Fortnite Battle Royale" players a free Battle Pass at the end of Season 7, setting high expectations for every new season and its Overtime challenge. While the video game developer hasn't announced anything regarding a free Battle Pass, there is a chance that players get it by completing these challenges. After all, the season was extended by two months, so giving away a Battle Pass for free would be a great way to bring many players back to the video game.