"Fortnite: Battle Royale," chapter 2, season 1 has already gone through an extension and the latest leaks, which were later confirmed by Epic Games, have revealed that the chapter is, yet again, extended by two weeks and will end on February 20, making this season one of the longest seasons of "Fortnite" with the length of almost 4 months. This series of delays has made "Fortnite" quite boring, lately. However, in the latest announcement, Epic Games promised that there is going to be a couple of new features and events coming to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" in the next patch.

New 'Fortnite' physics engine

"Fortnite: Battle Royale's" patch v11.50 is set to be released, in the first week of February, and the game will be moving to Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine with the update. The chaos physics engine, which was released in 2019, is Unreal Engine's high-performance physics and destruction system that is designed to simulate real-world destruction. Thanks to this new system, "Fortnite: Battle Royale" players can expect a lot of fancy physics and more interaction with the environment.

Here's a clip from the Chaos Engine demo:

As you can see, the damage dealt to the environment by the mech is highly dynamic and there is a lot of particle effect going on in the demo. Furthermore, the announcement also mentioned that they will ensure that "Fortnite" still feels like "Fortnite" and that there are going to be some bugs and errors at the start so they will start testing out the feature among a small group of players.

The new feature will be improved as they monitor the game and get feedback from players.

More overtime challenges and events

In order to compensate for the delay, "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is going to release additional Overtime Challenges and a new two-week event which is most likely to be another challenge-based event. The new challenges have already been leaked by the data miners with the release of patch v11.40 and the next Overtime Challenges are labeled as "Cameo Vs Chic" which, as the name suggests, are going to unlock additional styles for Chic.

The teased event is a Creative Limited Time Mode event called "Search and Destroy" which will have challenges such as timer deactivation, eliminations, and earning gold. Upon completion, the challenges will give experience points and unlock additional styles for the skateboard back bling.

Also 3 weeks of overtime stuff. pic.twitter.com/GQzcHOgYWp — Lucas7yoshi - Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) January 15, 2020

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 2 secret feature

At the end of the announcement blog, Epic Games teased a new feature for the next season of "Fortnite: Battle Royale." Unfortunately, they had blurred most of the text and mentioned that they cannot brief players about the secrets of the next season.

Epic Games has been working on the next season for a long time and players hope that the lore of "Fortnite" continues in the next season.